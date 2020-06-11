Just to jog your memory: All-time Trump outrageous quotes revisited

US President Donald Trump.

When US President Donald — a businessman and former reality TV star turned politician — speaks, be it via tweets, or during conferences, he speaks for himself and often, the world cringes.

Read More

In the run-up to his ascension to office, four-year-rule and eventual failed attempt at re-election, his remarks have sparked headlines around the globe.

On the media:

“I say, wait a minute, I made a speech. I looked out, it looked like a million, million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. They (media) said, Donald Trump did not draw well. I said, it was almost raining, the rain should have scared them away, but God looked down and he said, we’re not going to let it rain on your speech.

Then I walked off and it poured right after I left. It poured. But, we have something that's amazing because, it looked like a million and a half people. Whatever it was, it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington Monument. And I turn on -- and by mistake I get this network, and it showed an empty field. And it said we drew 250,000 people," he said during his inauguration.

On global warming:

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive,” he posted on his Twitter.

He has for a long time been on the side of the climate change deniers.

And in 2017 while announcing the US would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, he said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

On his mental health:

President Trump characterised himself as a “very stable genius” who is “like, really smart” in a series of tweets reacting to questions on his state of mind.

“My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart... I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Feud with Kim:

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

He also said: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

On African countries:

President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the United States from "shithole countries," CNN reported early in 2018.

Sources from the Oval Office meeting told CNN Trump asked, "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?" But the US President denied saying that.

After his first 100 days:

In 2017, Trump said he misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is, Reuters reported.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going… This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” he said.

Before a planned visit in Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in November 2018, Trump reportedly asked aides: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

Other remarks include:

“If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”

“I think I am actually humble. I think I'm much more humble than you would understand.”

"Nobody has better respect for intelligence than Donald Trump."

"Hey, I'm the President of the United States! I'm not the President of the globe."

"You know, with Biden, you go like this -- whew -- and he goes down." CNN reported Trump quote where he said that he could knock out former VP Joe Biden.

"My whole life has been heat. I like heat, in a certain way."

Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please do not feel stupid or insecure, it's not your fault