×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Just to jog your memory: All-time Trump outrageous quotes revisited

By Mercy Asamba | November 10th 2020 at 15:36:14 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump.

When US President Donald — a businessman and former reality TV star turned politician — speaks, be it via tweets, or during conferences, he speaks for himself and often, the world cringes.

Read More

In the run-up to his ascension to office, four-year-rule and eventual failed attempt at re-election, his remarks have sparked headlines around the globe.

On the media:

“I say, wait a minute, I made a speech. I looked out, it looked like a million, million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. They (media) said, Donald Trump did not draw well. I said, it was almost raining, the rain should have scared them away, but God looked down and he said, we’re not going to let it rain on your speech.

Then I walked off and it poured right after I left. It poured. But, we have something that's amazing because, it looked like a million and a half people. Whatever it was, it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington Monument. And I turn on -- and by mistake I get this network, and it showed an empty field. And it said we drew 250,000 people," he said during his inauguration.

On global warming:

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive,” he posted on his Twitter.

He has for a long time been on the side of the climate change deniers.

And in 2017 while announcing the US would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, he said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

On his mental health:

President Trump characterised himself as a “very stable genius” who is “like, really smart” in a series of tweets reacting to questions on his state of mind.

“My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart... I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!”

Feud with Kim:

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!”

He also said: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

On African countries:

President Donald Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the United States from "shithole countries," CNN reported early in 2018.

Sources from the Oval Office meeting told CNN Trump asked, "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?" But the US President denied saying that.

After his first 100 days:

In 2017, Trump said he misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is, Reuters reported.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going… This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” he said.

Before a planned visit in Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in November 2018, Trump reportedly asked aides: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

Other remarks include:

“If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”

“I think I am actually humble. I think I'm much more humble than you would understand.”

"Nobody has better respect for intelligence than Donald Trump."

"Hey, I'm the President of the United States! I'm not the President of the globe."

"You know, with Biden, you go like this -- whew -- and he goes down." CNN reported Trump quote where he said that he could knock out former VP Joe Biden.

"My whole life has been heat. I like heat, in a certain way."

Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please do not feel stupid or insecure, it's not your fault

Related Topics
Donald Trump United States US President
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya secures post-Brexit trade deal with the UK
Next article
Coronavirus vaccine volunteers describe 'severe hangover' side effects from jab

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trump planning '30-day war' as he launches blitz of lawsuits to fight election result
Trump planning '30-day war' as he launches blitz of lawsuits to fight election result

LATEST STORIES

Your formation will never win Premier League – Man United boss Solskjaer warned
Your formation will never win Premier League – Man United boss Solskjaer warned

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

4 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market
Awal Mohammed 5 hours ago
The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch

The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch
Daniel Chege 6 hours ago
Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus

Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus
Augustine Oduor 8 hours ago
Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row
XN Iraki 9 hours ago

Read More

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

America

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

America

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

America

Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.