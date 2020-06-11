×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

By AFP | November 10th 2020 at 09:44:12 GMT +0300

An ethnic Armenian soldier stands next to a cannon at the artillery positions near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016. [Reuters, Staff]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a deal with Russia to end weeks of fierce clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, after a string of Azerbaijani victories in its fight to retake the disputed region.

Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers were en route to the ethnic Armenian territory, which broke from Azerbaijan's control during a war in the 1990s, just hours after an early morning ceasefire took effect.

But the agreement sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in the capital Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.

Read More

Crowds also entered parliament and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who earlier described his participation in the accord as "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people".

"I have taken this decision as a result of an in-depth analysis of the military situation," he added.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Pashinyan had been left with no choice but to agree.

 

'A capitulation'

"An iron hand forced him to sign this document," Aliyev said in televised remarks. "This is essentially a capitulation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to "a total ceasefire" that would create the conditions for a long-term settlement of the conflict.

He said the two sides would hold on to areas under their control and that Russian peacekeepers would deploy along frontlines and to secure a corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenian territory.

Putin said displaced people would be allowed to return to the region and there would be exchanges of prisoners and bodies from the fighting.

Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying 1,960 peacekeepers would be deployed with 90 armoured vehicles.

The ministry said several Il-76 aircraft carrying the first peacekeepers and their equipment had taken off from an airfield in Russia.

Aliyev said Armenia had agreed to a timetable to withdraw its forces from large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and that Azerbaijan's ally Turkey would be involved in implementing the ceasefire.

The conflict over the territory -- which has simmered for decades despite international efforts to reach a peace deal -- erupted into fresh fighting in late September.

More than 1,300 people have been confirmed killed, including dozens of civilians, but the actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher.
 

Strategic town seized

Azerbaijani forces made steady gains over the weeks of fighting, sweeping across the southern flank of the region and eventually into its heartland.

A turning point came on Sunday when Aliyev announced that his forces had captured Shusha, the region's strategically vital second-largest town.

Shusha sits on cliffs overlooking Nagorno-Karabakh's main city Stepanakert and on the main road to Armenia, which backs the separatists.

The ceasefire deal came just hours after Azerbaijan admitted to accidentally shooting down a Russian military helicopter flying in Armenia.

Moscow's defence ministry said two crew members were killed when the Mi-24 helicopter was hit close to the border with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan quickly apologised and blamed the incident on the "tense situation in the region and increased combat readiness" of its forces.

 

Mounting anger in Armenia

Russia has a military pact with Armenia and a base in the country, but had insisted it would not get involved in the conflict with Azerbaijan unless Armenian territory itself came under threat.

Karabakh declared independence nearly 30 years ago but the declaration has not been recognised internationally, even by Armenia, and it remains a part of Azerbaijan under international law.

Repeated attempts at ceasefires brokered by France, Russia and the United States -- who together lead the "Minsk Group" that sought for years to end the conflict -- repeatedly failed over recent weeks.

Azerbaijan has been pushing for Turkey's involvement in a settlement and the new deal came after Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

That call echoed through the streets of Yerevan after the deal was announced in the early hours of Tuesday, as protesters shouted "Resign!" and "Traitor!"

Chaotic scenes erupted inside parliament after protesters entered its inner chamber, where arguments and scuffles broke out as people tried to take to the podium and were shouted down, with some throwing bottles.

Pashinyan denied rumours he had fled the country in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

"Of course I am in Armenia and fully continue my work as prime minister," he said.

Related Topics
Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Russia
Share this story
Previous article
Five problems Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to fix immediately
Next article
Corporate America says it is ready to work with Biden

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Oil prices slip 3 per cent as Europe widens lockdowns
Oil prices slip 3 per cent as Europe widens lockdowns

LATEST STORIES

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal
Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 day ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

1 day ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

4 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch

The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch
Daniel Chege 16 minutes ago
Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus

Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus
Augustine Oduor 2 hours ago
Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row
XN Iraki 3 hours ago
Judges rule KRA has right to come after credit card payouts

Judges rule KRA has right to come after credit card payouts
Kamau Muthoni 4 hours ago

Read More

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Asia

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

South Korea sees Biden win as good news for military cost-sharing dispute

Asia

South Korea sees Biden win as good news for military cost-sharing dispute

South Korea sees Biden win as good news for military cost-sharing dispute

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

Asia

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.