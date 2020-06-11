×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

As African penguin population dwindles, researchers plan new colony

By Reuters | November 10th 2020 at 08:40:08 GMT +0300

Hand-reared African penguin chicks at the Western Cape’s De Hoop nature reserve. [Reuters]

South African researchers plan to release scores of abandoned, hand-reared African penguin chicks at the Western Cape’s De Hoop nature reserve, boosting efforts to start a new breeding colony of the seabirds at risk of extinction.

The only penguin that breeds in Africa, it was once South Africa’s most abundant seabird. But the population plunged to around 13,000 breeding pairs last year, from more than 1 million pairs in the 1920s, when their eggs started to be harvested for human consumption, government data shows.

Researchers have since January 2019 deployed dummy penguins that emit the distinctive call of the birds to try to entice them onshore at De Hoop, 230 km (140 miles) southeast of Cape Town. But success has been limited.

Read More

They now plan to release around 50 juvenile birds each year for several years, starting in early 2021, to try to establish a breeding colony at De Hoop, a protected site.

“A couple of months ago when I was at the site, I saw a juvenile penguin within 10 metres of the shore, said Christina Hagen, who leads the project. “Unfortunately, it didn’t come ashore.”

Hagen said hand-reared chicks were normally released into existing colonies, such as those at former apartheid prison Robben Island or at Boulders beach, a tourist attraction.

De Hoop had good fishing waters critical to a new colony, Hagen said, and had been settled briefly by penguins in the mid-2000s, but deserted by the seabirds when leopards started preying on them.

Found at nesting sites only in South Africa and Namibia, the decline of natural African penguin populations has been attributed mainly to dwindling fish stocks, including anchovy and sardines, and worsened by climate change.

“It is hard to say if they’ll actually go extinct, but it is a real possibility and we are doing all that we can to prevent that,” said Hagen.

Related Topics
Penguins South Africa Animal Conservation
Share this story
Previous article
Afghan woman shot, blinded, for getting a job
Next article
Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How S.Africa farm murder sparked violence, then soul-searching
How S.Africa farm murder sparked violence, then soul-searching

LATEST STORIES

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 day ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

1 day ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

1 day ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

4 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus

Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus
Augustine Oduor 40 minutes ago
Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row
XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Judges rule KRA has right to come after credit card payouts

Judges rule KRA has right to come after credit card payouts
Kamau Muthoni 2 hours ago
Nurses: Why we bought a hearse

Nurses: Why we bought a hearse

Isaiah Gwengi 9 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Africa

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Police release ex-Tanzanian MP as UNHCR secures family

Africa

Police release ex-Tanzanian MP as UNHCR secures family

Police release ex-Tanzanian MP as UNHCR secures family

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Africa

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.