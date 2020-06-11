×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Police release ex-Tanzanian MP as UNHCR secures family

By Peterson Githaiga | November 9th 2020 at 17:43:56 GMT +0300

Former Tanzanian MP Godbless Lema (C) shortly after he was released. To the extreme left is his lawyer Prof George Wajackoyah.

A former Tanzanian MP who was being held at the Kajiado Police Station has been released unconditionally.

Speaking after being released, Godbless Lema thanked the government for intervention in the matter, saying he has been allowed to stay in Kenya, under an asylum programme.

The immediate former MP for Arusha Urban Constituency, who had served for two terms, was arrested on Sunday, at Ilbissil 15km from Namanga border.

Read More

Earlier, area OCPD Daudi Lolonyokwe declined to divulge details about the matter, saying it is an international issue being decided from a 'higher office'.

Security was tight at the facility as his lawyer George Wajackoyah protested the arrest of his client. The lawyer said the politician's wife and children are now in the hands of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

"I'm very disappointed with the manner in which police officers from Ilbisil Police Station mishandled my client," he said.

He noted that Article 2 of the UNHCR Statute of 1951 provides that a person fleeing from persecution does not need to present documents.

Tanzanian immigration officers coordinated with their Kenyan counterparts to facilitate arrest of the leader. Lema fled a week after the Tanzanian government commenced a crackdown on opposition politicians after the disputed poll which saw President John Magufuli re-elected.

Amnesty International on Monday urged the Kenyan government not to deport Lema and his family, citing hostile political environment and persecution.

In a statement to newsrooms, the agency urged Kenya authorities to abide by the principles of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Police at Namanga border said another former Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu was taken into custody after he was arrested at Longido in Tanzania on his way to Kenya.

Related Topics
Godbless Lema President John Magufuli UNHCR Ilbisil Police Station
Share this story
Previous article
Liquor firm directors charged with tax evasion
Next article
Real Madrid midfielder suffers broken leg

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli poised for landslide win in disputed poll
Magufuli poised for landslide win in disputed poll

LATEST STORIES

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Fati out for four months
Barcelona’s teenage sensation Fati out for four months

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 day ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

1 day ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

1 day ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

3 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Losing my sons to a muscle disease

Losing my sons to a muscle disease
Mactilda Mbenywe 8 hours ago
Covid-19: What we know and don’t know about a re-infection

Covid-19: What we know and don’t know about a re-infection
Graham Kajilwa 8 hours ago
Pregnant women face corona in open wards

Pregnant women face corona in open wards
Mercy Kahenda 9 hours ago
Manhood transplants to become a reality in Kenya

Manhood transplants to become a reality in Kenya

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Africa

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

Africa

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

Magufuli cracks the Whip

Africa

Magufuli cracks the Whip

Magufuli cracks the Whip

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.