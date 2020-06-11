×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict risks spreading south

By AFP | November 9th 2020 at 14:21:20 GMT +0300

Zeleke Alabachew says there are around 200 militiamen in his area wiling to fight

The last time Ethiopian farmer Zeleke Alabachew saw combat was two decades ago, when a border war broke out with neighbouring Eritrea and he joined a ragtag militia that went to the front.

Now Zeleke is preparing to fight an enemy closer to home: the ruling party of Ethiopia's Tigray region, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week ordered a military campaign that has Africa's second most populous nation careening towards a potential civil war.

Read More

"In total, the militiamen in this area are around 200. We are all set and ready to go," Zekele said, referring to his hometown of Tekeldengy in Ethiopia's Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south.

He spoke while standing in wheatfields with his trusty rifle -- the same one he used in the Ethiopia-Eritrea war -- suspended from his shoulder by a strap that read "REAL MADRID". 

Thousands of Amhara militia fighters like Zeleke have already deployed to the region's northern border with Tigray, Mulualem Gemdhin, a regional government security adviser, told AFP. 

They say their objectives are straightforward: to help federal and Amhara regional forces respond to an attack on a federal military camp by Tigray's ruling party that Abiy described last week as the immediate catalyst for the conflict.

The once-powerful Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been embroiled in a heated feud with Abiy and his government, says the attack never occurred. 

Fuelling old tensions

But while the military operation that has seen air strikes, shelling and scores of soldiers wounded is not even a week old, there are already fears it could spread, inflaming old tensions between Amhara and Tigray.

The two regions are mired in a decades-old dispute over land that has sparked violent clashes in the past and that analysts continue to see as a dangerous flashpoint.

For Melkamu Shumye, an Amhara opposition politician, the land question remains "a strategic interest" and "is in everybody's head and heart" -- especially those of militiamen now heading to the Tigray border.

That could undermine the Ethiopian military's stated goal of keeping the fighting contained to Tigray, as well as diplomats' frantic efforts to bring the conflict to a swift end altogether. 

"Any involvement of Amhara regular and irregular forces in the conflict in west Tigray means it is likely some of them will try and reclaim territory in that area," said William Davison of the International Crisis Group (ICG).

"This would deepen the conflict, lead to fighting between Tigray and Amhara elements, and make it less likely that the TPLF would agree to a ceasefire." 

'Criminal cliques'

The TPLF came to power in 1991 after toppling Mengistu Hailemariam, chairman of the brutal communist Derg regime. 

As the ICG noted in a report last June, the Tigray-Amhara land dispute "came into focus" that same year, when the Tigrayans allegedly annexed land that, in the eyes of the Amharas, was rightfully theirs.

The disputed land mostly falls in western Tigray, where much of the past week's fighting has unfolded. 

In Amhara, lingering grievances over this perceived injustice helped fuel anti-government protests that swept Abiy to the premiership in 2018. 

Even with the TPLF now sidelined from power under Abiy, tensions over the land remain unresolved. 

Over the past week in Gondar, the largest city in northern Amhara, residents have found a variety of ways to support forces taking the fight to the TPLF. 

Anmut Mulat, head of one of the city's sub-districts, immediately started collecting money and Ethiopian staples -- injera flatbread and powder to make shiro stew -- from his constituents, most of whom contributed without being asked.

Standing beside a table where donated injera was drying out in the sun, he told AFP he fully supported the government's stated goal of "liberating" Tigray from its ruling party.

"Our goal is to bring to justice the criminal cliques, the people who we call criminals who are currently leading in Tigray," Anmut said. 

'Our brothers and sisters'

Anmut stressed, though, that his animosity did not extend to the Tigrayan population as a whole. 

"Our societies are integrated. We've been living together for a very long time. You can't separate us," he said. 

Abiy has taken a similar line, railing against the TPLF while insisting in a Twitter post Sunday that Tigrayans writ large should not be discriminated against. 

Such sentiments have also been on display at blood-donation tents that have popped up in Gondar. 

However, some residents made clear they saw their donations as a contribution to just one side of the war effort. 

"This regional government victimised so many Ethiopians for the last 27 years," said Asebe Assefa, a 29-year-old banker, referring to the TPLF. 

"The people want revenge," he added. 

Others said they just wanted to reduce fatalities resulting from the fighting, and that they'd be equally happy if their blood saved the life of an Amhara or a Tigrayan combatant.

"The Tigray people are our brothers and sisters, also our fathers and mothers," said police officer Sajin Misganaw Yohannes.

Related Topics
Ethiopia Tigray region Abiy Ahmed
Share this story
Previous article
Why Kisumu residents want a village turned into a game reserve
Next article
Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Gunmen kill at least 32 in Ethiopia 'massacre': rights agency
Gunmen kill at least 32 in Ethiopia 'massacre': rights agency

LATEST STORIES

Juventus 'ready to put Ronaldo up for sale' next summer
Juventus 'ready to put Ronaldo up for sale' next summer

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 hours ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

1 day ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

1 day ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

3 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Losing my sons to a muscle disease

Losing my sons to a muscle disease
Mactilda Mbenywe 4 hours ago
Covid-19: What we know and don’t know about a re-infection

Covid-19: What we know and don’t know about a re-infection
Graham Kajilwa 4 hours ago
Pregnant women face corona in open wards

Pregnant women face corona in open wards
Mercy Kahenda 4 hours ago
Manhood transplants to become a reality in Kenya

Manhood transplants to become a reality in Kenya

Gatonye Gathura 6 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

Africa

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia's Tigray risk displacement, U.N. says

Africa

In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia's Tigray risk displacement, U.N. says

In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia's Tigray risk displacement, U.N. says

Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested

Africa

Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested

Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.