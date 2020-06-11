×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Australia says U.S. return to Paris Agreement, WHO under Biden would be welcome

By Reuters | November 9th 2020 at 08:12:00 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: People attend a demonstration to urge politicians to act against climate change in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Australia would welcome President-elect Joe Biden restoring the United States to the Paris climate accord, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, speaking as he faced renewed pressure himself to boost efforts to cut Australia’s carbon emissions.

“We would be welcoming the United States back into the Paris Agreement, somewhere we’ve always been,” Morrison told reporters, saying a U.S. return to other global organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) would also be welcome.

Read More

The United States formally withdrew from the Paris climate agreement last week, but Biden has promised to rejoin the Paris pact, and also commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

Although Australia state and territory governments have adopted the same 2050 target for net-zero emissions, Morrison’s federal government has yet to do so. Australia is a major exporter of fossil fuels, particularly coal, and Morrison said many countries have made qualified climate commitments.

On Monday independent lawmaker Zali Steggall introduced a climate bill to federal parliament seeking a net zero target, saying Australia would be “the pariah of the international community” if it didn’t strengthen its climate commitments.

Meanwhile, underlining Australia’s frustration with the outgoing President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies, Morrison said Australia would welcome the U.S. back to the WHO, and potentially the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, signed by Australia and 10 other countries in 2018.

On Sunday, Morrison said Australia would also welcome the U.S. engaging with the World Trade Organization, because the way out of a global recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is “market-based trade, fair trade, under the proper rules through the World Trade Organization”.

Australia is currently embroiled in a worsening commercial and diplomatic relationship with China, its largest trading partner.

Australian exporters have expressed concern that Chinese importers were warned off buying seven categories of Australian products from November 6.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Chinese authorities had denied an “outright ban across a sweeping range of product categories”, and products appeared to be moving through Chinese ports at this stage.

Related Topics
Joe Biden United States Paris climate accord Scott Morrison WHO
Share this story
Previous article
Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-U.S. relations: state media
Next article
Hourglass body that comes at a huge cost

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trump becomes increasingly isolated
Trump becomes increasingly isolated

LATEST STORIES

Biden campaign urges federal agency to approve official transition
Biden campaign urges federal agency to approve official transition

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

16 hours ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

18 hours ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

22 hours ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

3 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Manhood transplants to become a reality in Kenya

Manhood transplants to become a reality in Kenya

Gatonye Gathura 42 minutes ago
Hourglass body that comes at a huge cost

Hourglass body that comes at a huge cost
Stevens Muendo and Effie Wambui 49 minutes ago
Medics without PPEs in Sh6.2b Kemsa paralysis

Medics without PPEs in Sh6.2b Kemsa paralysis
Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Meet US's first second gentleman

Meet US's first second gentleman
Mercy Adhiambo and Agencies 2 hours ago

Read More

Biden to launch COVID-19 task force, Trump plans rallies to protest election

America

Biden to launch COVID-19 task force, Trump plans rallies to protest election

Biden to launch COVID-19 task force, Trump plans rallies to protest election

Biden campaign urges federal agency to approve official transition

America

Biden campaign urges federal agency to approve official transition

Biden campaign urges federal agency to approve official transition

Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-U.S. relations: state media

America

Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-U.S. relations: state media

Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-U.S. relations: state media

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.