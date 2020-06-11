Trump faces lawsuits after losing presidential immunity

Former president is set to lose the protections the US legal system affords to a sitting president in January.

Since taking office in January 2017, President Donald Trump has been besieged by civil lawsuits and criminal investigations of his inner circle.

With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency on Saturday, according to all major US television networks, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen because in January he will lose the protections the US legal system affords to a sitting president, former prosecutors said.

Here are some of the lawsuits and criminal probes that may haunt Trump as he leaves office.

A New York prosecutor

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who enforces New York State laws, has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organisation for more than two years.

The probe originally focused on hush money payments that Trump’s former lawyer and self-described fixer Michael Cohen paid before the 2016 election to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, which the president has denied.

Vance, a Democrat, has suggestned i recent court filings that his probe is now broader and could focus on bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records. Republican Trump has called Vance’s case politically motivated harassment.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

The case has drawn attention because of Vance’s efforts to obtain eight years of Trump’s tax returns. In July, the US Supreme Court, denying Trump’s bid to keep the returns under wraps, said the president was not immune from State criminal probes while in office, but could raise other defences to Vance’s subpoena.

Vance will likely ultimately prevail in obtaining Trump’s financial records, legal experts said. The US Justice Department has said a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Justice Department probe?

Trump could conceivably face a criminal prosecution brought by the US Department of Justice, led by a new US Attorney General.

Some legal experts have said Trump could face federal income tax evasion charges, pointing to a New York Times report that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

“You’ve got the stuff that has come out of the New York Times that has all kinds of indications of tax fraud,” Nick Akerman, a lawyer at Dorsey & Whitney and a former federal prosecutor said.

Akerman cautioned that it is not possible to know for certain until seeing all of the evidence.

Trump has rejected findings from the Times report, tweeting that he had paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits.

Biden told National Public Radio in August that pursuing criminal charges against his predecessor would be “a very, very unusual thing and probably not very - how can I say it? - good for democracy”.

New York Civil fraud investigation

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has an active tax fraud investigation into Trump and his family company, the Trump Organisation.

The inquiry by James, a Democrat, began after Trump’s former lawyer Cohen told Congress the president inflated asset values to save money on loans and insurance and deflated them to reduce real estate taxes.

The Trump Organisation has argued the case is politically motivated. The inquiry is a civil investigation, meaning it could result in financial penalties but not jail time.

E Jean Carroll

E Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after the president denied Carroll’s allegation that he raped her in the 1990s in a New York department store and accused her of lying to drum up sales for a book.

Summer Zervos

Trump also faces a lawsuit by Summer Zervos, a 2005 contestant on Trump’s reality television show The Apprentice, who says Trump kissed her against her will at a 2007 meeting and later groped her at a hotel.

After Trump called Zervos a liar, she sued him for defamation. Trump said he is immune from the lawsuit because he is president.

The case here has been on hold while a New York State appeals court reviewed a March 2019 decision that Trump had to face the case while he is in office. Trump’s immunity argument would no longer apply once he is out of office.