×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump considers how to keep up fight, find a graceful exit

By Associated Press | November 9th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don’t — and get evicted anyway.

After nearly four tortured days of counting yielded a victory for Biden on Saturday, Trump (pictured) was still insisting the race was not over. He threw out baseless allegations of voter fraud, promised a flurry of legal action and fired off all-caps tweets falsely insisting he had “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT.”

Read More

Trump is not expected to ever formally concede, according to people close to him, but is likely to grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term. His ongoing efforts to paint the election as unfair are seen both as an effort to soothe a bruised ego and to show his loyal base of supporters that he is still fighting. That could be key to keeping them energised for what comes next.

“He intends to fight,” Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said as it was becoming clear that the president was headed for defeat.

Would Trump ever concede? “I doubt it,” said Trump’s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, whom the president recently pardoned. As a result, Stone said, Biden will have “a cloud over his presidency with half the people in the country believing that he was illegitimately elected.”

Allies suggested that if Trump wants to launch a media empire in coming years, he has an incentive to prolong the drama. So, too, if he intends to keep the door open to a possible 2024 comeback — he would be only a year older then than Biden is now.

There are many in his inner circle egging him on, including his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The former New York mayor has been promising to provide the president with evidence of voter fraud but has produced little, including during a press conference he held Saturday in the parking lot of a small Philadelphia landscaping company next to an adult bookstore.

Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have also urged their father to keep fighting and challenged Republicans to stand with them.

Other political allies and White House officials, however, have pressed Trump to change his tone and commit to a smooth transition. They have emphasised to him that history will be a harsh judge of any action he takes that is seen as undermining his successor. And they have advised him to deliver a speech in the coming week pledging to support the transition.

Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has told others that he has urged the president to accept the outcome of the race — even if Trump won’t come to terms with how it was reached.

At Fox News, where prime-time hosts wield enormous influence over Trump, Laura Ingraham gave voice to the president’s belief that the election had been unfair, while also pleading with him to keep his legacy in mind — and preserve his status as a GOP kingmaker — by gracefully leaving office.

Same grace

“If and when it is time to accept an unfavourable outcome in this election, and we hope it never comes, President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure that he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie,” she said Thursday. “President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward.”

This story is based on interviews with Trump’s aides and allies, many of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.

That the peaceful transfer of power was even in doubt reflected the norm-shattering habits of the now-lame duck president, who even in victory never admitted that he had lost the popular vote in 2016.

Most aides believed the president would take the weekend to decide on a plan, which will most certainly involve more legal action. But some aides believe the legal skirmishes are more about putting up the appearance of a fight than producing results.

Related Topics
President Donald Trump US 2020 Elections US President-Elect Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Health CS Kagwe: We are not overwhelmed
Next article
What a Biden Presidency means for Kenya

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Faced with defeat, armed protesters in Arizona insist election stolen
Faced with defeat, armed protesters in Arizona insist election stolen

LATEST STORIES

Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid:Soler bags rare treble of penalties as Valencia sink Madrid
Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid:Soler bags rare treble of penalties as Valencia sink Madrid

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 hours ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 hours ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

15 hours ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

2 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Prenatal exposure to pain killers, harmful to babies

Prenatal exposure to pain killers, harmful to babies
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
Needs no batteries, it runs on your heart’s energy

Needs no batteries, it runs on your heart’s energy
Killiad Sinide 1 hour ago
Not nearly enough organ donors in Kenya

Not nearly enough organ donors in Kenya
1 hour ago
New treatments bring Kenya closer to goal of eradicating TB

New treatments bring Kenya closer to goal of eradicating TB
Gloria Aradi 1 hour ago

Read More

Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady

America

Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady

Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady

What Biden said as new president-elect, in full

America

What Biden said as new president-elect, in full

What Biden said as new president-elect, in full

Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict

America

Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict

Loved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.