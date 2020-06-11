×
Trump says 'this election is far from over'

By Reuters | November 7th 2020 at 20:16:31 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging U.S. election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying “this election is far from over.”

Read More

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” he said in a statement. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

