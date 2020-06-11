×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden campaign planning for possible prime-time speech

By Reuters | November 7th 2020 at 19:47:56 GMT +0300

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (pictured) is planning for a possible prime-time speech on Saturday as his lead over Republican President Donald Trump continues to expand.

Biden had scheduled a prime-time address on Friday night but several battleground states remained too close to call at that time.

Read More

 

Related Topics
Joe Biden US 2020 Elections
Share this story
Previous article
Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19
Next article
Major networks project Joe Biden US president-elect

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US election: Joe Biden on the verge of winning presidency
US election: Joe Biden on the verge of winning presidency

LATEST STORIES

Trump says 'this election is far from over'
Trump says 'this election is far from over'

CHECKPOINT

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

1 day ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?
How US Electoral College works

4 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

11 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

19 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

State has no figures on births and deaths

State has no figures on births and deaths
Wilfred Ayaga 6 hours ago
Yes, your husband is still someone’s son

Yes, your husband is still someone’s son
Beryl Wanga Itindi 7 hours ago
How Eastlands ‘mafia’ wield exclusive power to control politics at City Hall

How Eastlands ‘mafia’ wield exclusive power to control politics at City Hall

Hudson Gumbihi 9 hours ago
I missed the president’s call in noisy matatu

I missed the president’s call in noisy matatu
Mumo Munuve 10 hours ago

Read More

Pennsylvania court orders some provisional election ballots set aside

America

Pennsylvania court orders some provisional election ballots set aside

Pennsylvania court orders some provisional election ballots set aside

Georgia state likely to go through recount in presidential election

America

Georgia state likely to go through recount in presidential election

Georgia state likely to go through recount in presidential election

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

America

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.