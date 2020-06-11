×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pennsylvania court orders some provisional election ballots set aside

By Reuters | November 7th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Mail-in ballots are pictured as they are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 4, 2020.

A Pennsylvania court on Friday ordered election officials to set aside provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters whose absentee or mail-in ballots were received on time.

Those provisional ballots were to be separated until officials could determine if they were validly cast, according to an order by the Commonwealth Court in a lawsuit brought by Republican candidates.

Read More

As ballots were still being counted on Friday three days after polls closed, Democratic challenger Joe Biden took a narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. If the lead holds, it would give Biden the presidency.

The Republicans were challenging guidance issued by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar that allows defective mail-in ballots to be “cured” by giving people the opportunity to file provisional ballots. Republicans say that guidance violates state law.

In a separate Republican challenge seeking to block late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, which is pending at the Supreme Court, the Republicans asked the justices to issue an order requiring that the ballots in question be set aside during the counting process.

Boockvar had already said she would voluntarily do that, but the Republicans said in the request it is “unclear” whether all the counties are complying. Late-arriving ballots are a tiny proportion of the overall vote in the state, Boockvar has said.

Biden leads Trump 49.5% to 49.3% in Pennsylvania, a difference of more than 13,500 votes, according to Edison Research, with 96% of expected votes cast. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point of the total vote.

In Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, about 40,000 ballots remained to be counted, the majority of them provisional and military ballots, and the final count could take several days, election officials said.

Related Topics
Pennsylvania President Donald Trump Republicans
Share this story
Previous article
Storm over varsity staff job evaluation
Next article
Man City face Liverpool test as Solskjaer seeks to hit back

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Africans amused but alarmed by US election's aftermath
Africans amused but alarmed by US election's aftermath

LATEST STORIES

Fight virus but don’t allow rights violations to return
Fight virus but don’t allow rights violations to return

CHECKPOINT

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

16 hours ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?
How US Electoral College works

3 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

10 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

18 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What to expect after Gicheru’s surrender to The Hague court

What to expect after Gicheru’s surrender to The Hague court
Christine Alai 43 minutes ago
Lawyer says allegations against him not true, prepares to argue his case

Lawyer says allegations against him not true, prepares to argue his case
Kamau Muthoni 43 minutes ago
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on chaotic road

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on chaotic road
Peter Theuri 43 minutes ago
The big return of ICC ghosts

The big return of ICC ghosts

Kamau Muthoni 43 minutes ago

Read More

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

America

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

Biden still ahead as counting continues in critical states

America

Biden still ahead as counting continues in critical states

Biden still ahead as counting continues in critical states

Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

America

Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.