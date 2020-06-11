×
Donald Trump storms Twitter election ‘tantrums’

By Sara Okuoro | November 6th 2020 at 11:42:45 GMT +0300

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. [Courtesy]

The 2020 US Presidential election is one of the most fiercely fought races to the White House in recent times.

As in any election, the candidates are uneasy with anticipation especially as the ballot counts trickle in so slowly they are almost stalled with a few States left to decide which way the vote swings.  

No candidate can credibly claim to have won as yet. Even after the counting of the remaining key states is finished, the election may not be decided for days.

Without declaring victory, Joe Biden said he believed his Democratic campaign would prevail. Donald Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won. His campaign has filed lawsuits in two states where his opponent Biden leads.

So far, Biden takes the lead garnering 253 votes in the electoral college against Trump’s 213.

Trump has erupted with emotions, taking to twitter to express his frustrations in what tweeps are calling #TrumpMeltDown. Others are calling his election reactions ‘tantrums’ and "tweetstorms."

Here are some of his latest tweets.

Trump claims he has won with the "legal votes cast".
Trump wanted the vote counting to stop after losing to Biden in States where he expected to win.
Trump claims "damage has already been done to the integrity system and the Presidential Election itself."
Trump upset about Biden winning in certain States.
Trump complains about mail-in ballots.
Trump pre-empting his win.
Some of his tweets have been censored by Twitter as they are "disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

The tweets have elicited various reactions but perhaps one of the most talked about responses is when Greta Thunberg literally used Trump’s own words against him.

In December 2019, the teenage environmental activist was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year. 

In his insult, Trump told Thunberg, 17, to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”.

“Chill Greta, chill!” the president implored in the tweet, which began with him branding her Time award as “so ridiculous”.

Trump insults Greta in December 2019.

She waited 11 months before delivering the perfect riposte which is perhaps one of the most epic social media mic-drops of all time.

Greta responds to Trump 11 months later, using his very own words.

 

US Election Donald Trump #TrumpMeltDown Joe Biden Greta Thunberg
Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest
Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

BBI: The good, the bad and the ‘ugali’
BBI: The good, the bad and the ‘ugali’

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

4 hours ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?
How US Electoral College works

3 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

9 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

17 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

BBI: The good, the bad and the ‘ugali’

BBI: The good, the bad and the ‘ugali’
Eric Nyakagwa 16 minutes ago
Babes with blades: Cases of women stabbing ‘cheating’ lovers on sharp rise

Babes with blades: Cases of women stabbing ‘cheating’ lovers on sharp rise
The Nairobian Reporter 1 hour ago
Baby Jordel’s ordeal and Sh66 million bill

Baby Jordel’s ordeal and Sh66 million bill
Gloria Aradi 11 hours ago
Kenyan scientists race to find corona vaccine

Kenyan scientists race to find corona vaccine
Mercy Adhiambo 12 hours ago

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

America

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

Could courts again decide US election? It is a reality

Biden still ahead as counting continues in critical states

America

Biden still ahead as counting continues in critical states

Biden still ahead as counting continues in critical states

Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

America

Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

