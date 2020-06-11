Donald Trump storms Twitter election ‘tantrums’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. [Courtesy]

The 2020 US Presidential election is one of the most fiercely fought races to the White House in recent times.

As in any election, the candidates are uneasy with anticipation especially as the ballot counts trickle in so slowly they are almost stalled with a few States left to decide which way the vote swings.

No candidate can credibly claim to have won as yet. Even after the counting of the remaining key states is finished, the election may not be decided for days.

Without declaring victory, Joe Biden said he believed his Democratic campaign would prevail. Donald Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won. His campaign has filed lawsuits in two states where his opponent Biden leads.

So far, Biden takes the lead garnering 253 votes in the electoral college against Trump’s 213.

Trump has erupted with emotions, taking to twitter to express his frustrations in what tweeps are calling #TrumpMeltDown. Others are calling his election reactions ‘tantrums’ and "tweetstorms."

Here are some of his latest tweets. Trump claims he has won with the "legal votes cast". Trump wanted the vote counting to stop after losing to Biden in States where he expected to win. Trump claims "damage has already been done to the integrity system and the Presidential Election itself." Trump upset about Biden winning in certain States. Trump complains about mail-in ballots. Trump pre-empting his win. Some of his tweets have been censored by Twitter as they are "disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

The tweets have elicited various reactions but perhaps one of the most talked about responses is when Greta Thunberg literally used Trump’s own words against him.

In December 2019, the teenage environmental activist was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year.

In his insult, Trump told Thunberg, 17, to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”.

“Chill Greta, chill!” the president implored in the tweet, which began with him branding her Time award as “so ridiculous”. Trump insults Greta in December 2019.