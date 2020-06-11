×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump supporters converge in polling centres

By AFP | November 5th 2020 at 20:21:45 GMT +0300

Poll challengers chant “stop the count” outside the ballot counting room after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Centre after Election Day in Michigan, on Wednesday. [Reuters]

Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him on Wednesday in the two key states.

Meanwhile, thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanded a complete tally of the ballots in the still-undecided election.W

Read More

“Stop the count!” the Trump supporters chanted in Detroit. “Stop the steal!” they said in Phoenix.

The protests came as the president insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, especially with mail-in votes, and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election.

Wearing Trump gear, the Phoenix protesters filled much of the parking lot at the Maricopa County election centre, and members of the crowd chanted, “Fox News sucks!” in anger over the network declaring Joe Biden winner in Arizona.

Rep Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican and staunch Trump supporter, joined the crowd, declaring: “We are not going to let this election be stolen. Period.”

However, observers from both major political parties were inside the election centre as ballots were processed and counted, and the procedure was live-streamed online at all times.

Several sheriff’s deputies blocked the entrance to the building. And the vote-counting went on into the night, Maricopa County Elections Department Spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson said.

Two top county officials — one a Democrat, the other a Republican — issued a statement expressing concern about how misinformation had spread about integrity of the election process.

“Everyone should want all the votes to be counted, whether they were mailed or cast in person,” said the statement signed by Clint Hickman, GOP chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and Democratic Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

“An accurate vote takes time. This is evidence of democracy, not fraud.”

Meanwhile, from New York City to Seattle, thousands of demonstrators turned out to demand that every vote be tallied.

In Portland, Oregon, which has been a scene of regular protests for months, Governor Kate Brown called out the National Guard as demonstrators engaged in what authorities said was widespread violence downtown, including smashing windows. 

Related Topics
US Elections Donald Trump Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 1,400 jobs
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Timeline: Which U.S. states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Timeline: Which U.S. states are still counting votes and when will they be done?

LATEST STORIES

Trump supporters converge in polling centres
Trump supporters converge in polling centres

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

2 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

9 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

17 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

18 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Once-needy Pokot recalls the day Joe Biden changed his life

Once-needy Pokot recalls the day Joe Biden changed his life
Philip Mwakio 3 hours ago
Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage
Peter Theuri 21 hours ago
Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma

Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma
Mercy Kahenda 21 hours ago
8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled
Jacqueline Mahugu 1 day ago

Read More

Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. vote

America

Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. vote

Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. vote

Biden predicts victory in US election; Trump launches lawsuits to stop vote counting

America

Biden predicts victory in US election; Trump launches lawsuits to stop vote counting

Biden predicts victory in US election; Trump launches lawsuits to stop vote counting

US Supreme Court may not have final say in election

America

US Supreme Court may not have final say in election

US Supreme Court may not have final say in election

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.