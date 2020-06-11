×
Most polls off mark on US razor-thin contest

By AFP | November 6th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

President Donald Trump (pictured) has said that, like in 2016, the pollsters underestimated the enthusiasm of his legions of supporters.

But if Democrat Joe Biden ends up squeaking out a win, the polls may prove to have been more accurate than when Trump upset Hillary Clinton four years ago.

"The 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday after declaring victory before all the votes are counted.

While the 2020 race has not been decided yet, all indications are pointing to a slim Biden victory. 

Four years ago, Trump was the underdog going into the election and most of the polls had Clinton the clear favourite.

Chris Jackson of the Ipsos polling and market research firm said the Trump-Biden polls "appear to be broadly on target across the South and Southwest".

Averages of State polls by website RealClearPolitics had Biden slightly favoured in Arizona, trailing in North Carolina and in a dead heat with Trump in Georgia. The results were largely in line with the polls.

In Florida, a notoriously difficult state for pollsters, Biden had been slightly favoured up until the final days leading up to the election.

An ABC News/Washington Post had Trump winning the Sunshine State by two points, close to the final margin.

At the same time, Jackson said "Trump appears to have again overperformed against pre-election polling in the Midwest."

Trump notched up his surprise victory in 2016 with wins in the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where the polls all leaned towards Clinton.

In Wisconsin, the RCP average of State polls had Biden up by 6.7 points while New York Times and Washington Post surveys had him up by 11 and 17 points respectively.

With 98 per cent of the vote counted in Wisconsin, Biden's margin of victory there is just 0.6 points, or around 20,000 votes.

In Michigan, with 97 per cent of the vote counted, Biden leads by 1.2 points. Trump has a five point lead in Pennsylvania with 84 per cent of the vote counted.

Simulated outcomes

Ahead of the election, the political tracking website FiveThirtyEight.com said Biden would win in 89 out of 100 simulated outcomes.

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver said at the end of the day the 2020 polls may end up being not so far off.

What does appear to be clear is that many polls underestimated the vote for Trump.

Not all of them. A Des Moines Register poll in Iowa dismissed as an "outlier" at the time ended up being pretty much on the nose.

The newspaper forecast a seven-point win for Trump in Iowa and he won the state by eight points.

"This time, it looks like the national polls understated Trump's share and that this occurred in most states as well," said Christopher Wlezien of the University of Texas at Austin.

