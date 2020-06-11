×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uganda names January 14 for Presidential vote

By AFP | November 5th 2020 at 17:33:15 GMT +0300

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, and Uganda's four-time Presidential candidate Kizza Besigye attend a joint news conference over the government handling of the coronavirus disease in October 2020. [Reuters]

Presidential elections in Uganda, which will notably pitch incumbent Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, against popular youth singer Bobi Wine, will be held on January 14, according to an official announcement Wednesday.

"The 14th day of January is appointed polling day for presidential elections 2021," the spokesman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Paul Bukenya, said on Twitter.

Read More

The commission has called on all candidates to attend a meeting on Thursday where the "detailed programme" of the election will be unveiled, he said.

Eleven people have filed their bid for the presidency.

The political mood is tense ahead of the vote.

Wine, a 38-year-old opposition MP whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is famed for pop songs about social justice, poverty and corruption that are widely followed by young Ugandans.

He has been repeatedly arrested, most recently on Tuesday, when he said he was also "beaten" and "tortured" after registering his candidacy.

His concerts are routinely banned and public rallies broken up with tear gas.

Museveni, 76, seized power at the head of a rebel army.

He has had the constitution amended twice to allow him to run for a sixth time in 2021, and filed his candidacy Monday as the flag-bearer for the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

Related Topics
Uganda Yoweri Museveni Bobi Wine
Share this story
Previous article
Police to tighten grip on enforcement of Covid protocols
Next article
Elite European anti-jihadist force takes first steps in Sahel

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kiplimo’s rise continues with first senior crown
Kiplimo’s rise continues with first senior crown

LATEST STORIES

Elite European anti-jihadist force takes first steps in Sahel
Elite European anti-jihadist force takes first steps in Sahel

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

2 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

9 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

16 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

18 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage
Peter Theuri 18 hours ago
Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma

Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma
Mercy Kahenda 18 hours ago
8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled
Jacqueline Mahugu 1 day ago
How to keep your best employees from leaving

How to keep your best employees from leaving
Pauline Muindi 1 day ago

Read More

Elite European anti-jihadist force takes first steps in Sahel

Africa

Elite European anti-jihadist force takes first steps in Sahel

Elite European anti-jihadist force takes first steps in Sahel

Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

Africa

Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Africa

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.