×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

By Reuters | November 4th 2020 at 12:36:55 GMT +0300

Ethiopia said on Wednesday it has begun military operations in the Tigray region, after the prime minister accused the local government of attacking federal troops.

In September, Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote “illegal”. The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict.

Military operations in the region had commenced, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told Reuters, without giving further details.

Read More

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attempted to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there, Abiy’s office said in a statement.

“The last red line has been crossed with this morning’s attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation,” the statement said.

The Ethiopian National Defence Forces have been ordered to carry out “their mission to save the country and the region from spiralling into instability”, it added said.

Tigray’s local government said that the Northern Command of the federal military, which is stationed in the region, had defected to its side. Billene dismissed the claim as “false information”.

Internet access monitor NetBlocks said that the Internet had been shut down in the region, confirming reports that authorities had shut down telephone and Internet services.

Debretsion Gebremichael, the president of the Tigray region, said on Monday that Abiy’s government was planning to attack the region to punish it for holding the September election.

The developments in Ethiopia could have grave consequences for the region, warned Asnake Kefale, an associate professor of political science at the University of Addis Ababa.

“This conflict could destabilise the wider region if the Ethiopian army can’t get the violence across the country under control,” Asnake said.

Tigrayans ruled Ethiopian politics since guerrilla fighters ousted a Marxist dictator in 1991, but their influence has waned under Abiy. Last year, the TPLF quit his ruling coalition.

Since Abiy came to power in 2018, many senior Tigrayan officials have been detained, fired or sidelined, in what the federal government describes as a clamp-down on corruption but Tigrayans see as a means to quell dissent.

Tigray’s population makes up 5% of Ethiopia’s 109 million people, but it is wealthier and more influential than many other, larger regions.

Its army is a well-trained force dating back to the 1980s when it led the guerrilla movement that brought the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition to power, analysts say.

 

 

Related Topics
Ethiopia Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed Tigray region
Share this story
Previous article
Brewing cash in hot cups of coffee
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Boeing 737 Max safe to fly again, says aviation regulator
Boeing 737 Max safe to fly again, says aviation regulator

LATEST STORIES

Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region
Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

1 day ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

7 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

15 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

17 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled
Jacqueline Mahugu 55 minutes ago
How to keep your best employees from leaving

How to keep your best employees from leaving
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
The Sh5m-a-month deal that got away

The Sh5m-a-month deal that got away
Winnie Makena 2 hours ago
Grit: I rebuilt my business after a Sh20 million loss

Grit: I rebuilt my business after a Sh20 million loss
Peter Muiruri 3 hours ago

Read More

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Africa

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Ugandan police deliver presidential candidate for nomination barefoot

Africa

Ugandan police deliver presidential candidate for nomination barefoot

Ugandan police deliver presidential candidate for nomination barefoot

Nigerian minister says it's unclear who shot protesters in Lagos

Africa

Nigerian minister says it's unclear who shot protesters in Lagos

Nigerian minister says it's unclear who shot protesters in Lagos

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.