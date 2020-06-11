×
Twitter flags trump's tweet alleging effort to 'steal' election' as potentially misleading

By Reuters | November 4th 2020 at 09:50:10 GMT +0300

Twitter Inc flagged President Donald Trump’s tweet alleging an effort to ‘steal the election’ as potentially misleading.

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from

Read More

@realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election,” Twitter said early Wednesday. The Republican president said without evidence that “they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

 

