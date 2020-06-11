×
Joe Biden urges Americans to be patient - but says he is 'on track' to win US election

By Mirror | November 4th 2020 at 09:07:23 GMT +0300

Joe Biden called for patience from the American people as counting in the US election looked set to continue into a second day.

The frontrunner said his campaign was "on track to win this election."

Read More

But Donald Trump accused him of trying to "steal" the election by allowing votes to be counted which arrived by mail after polls closed.

But he said the unprecedented level of early voting and mail in voting meant it would "take a while."

Speaking at his campaign HQ in Delaware, Biden said: "We feel good about where we are. We really do.

"I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and mail in vote, it was going to take a while and we'd have to be patient...and it ain't over til every vote is counted.

"But we feel good about where we are."

He said his campaign was expected to win Arizona, they were "still in the game" - a state he said they did not expect to win.

“We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan," he said.

"By the way, it's going to take time to count the votes, but we're going to win Pennsylvania."

He added: "We could know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little longer.

"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to decide the outcome of this election. That's down to the American people."

Ending his speech, he said: "Every time I left the house back in Scranton, my grandpa would say "Keep the faith, Joey."

"Keep the faith guys, we're going to win this."

President Trump won Florida and looked set to hold onto Texas - two high value states he needed to stay in the game.

But Biden was reportedly on course to flip the state of Arizona. The state had only been called by the Fox News network in the US, a move which is understood to have sparked fury within Trump’s campaign team.

But his failure to turn Florida blue dashed Democrat hopes of an early night and a decisive victory.

Instead, the election will hang on industrial states in the North East of the United States - including Michigan,

Meanwhile, a large group of protesters clad in black was on a slow march towards the White House, chanting “no justice, no peace” and letting off fireworks into the sky.

Until the march arrived, protests in the streets surrounding the White House had been calm, if colourful.

A live band played near an outdoor results watching party a block away from the White House - where there was also a 20ft tall inflatable chicken with Donald Trump’s hair.

Meanwhile, Kanye West conceded he had lost his Presidential bid shortly after 5am UK time, in a tweet which read: “WELP

“KANYE 2024”

Related Topics
Joe Biden Donald Trump US Election
