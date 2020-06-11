×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts on U.S. election eve

By Reuters | November 3rd 2020 at 11:11:38 GMT +0300

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to board the Air Force One as he departs Miami for campaign travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, U.S. [File, November 2, 2020. Reuters, Carlos Barria]

Twitter TWTR.N and Facebook FB.O late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a U.S. Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous."

Twitter hid the president’s tweet, sent the day before the U.S. presidential election, behind a label which said the content was “disputed” and “might be misleading.”

Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections. Trump’s tweet also said the Supreme Court’s decision would “induce violence in the streets.”

Read More

Social media companies are under pressure to curb misinformation on their platforms ahead of the U.S. election. Twitter has labeled or put warnings on tweets from Trump multiple times this year for violating its rules.

Twitter also prevented users from retweeting or replying to the post, allowing only ‘quote tweets.’ It said the tweets will also not be algorithmically recommended by its systems.

The Election Integrity Partnership, who tweeted that Twitter took action about 40 minutes after Trump’s tweet was sent, said would “be wise” to pick up the pace.

“Twitter’s action effectively stopped the tweet’s spread. However, it had already been retweeted 55K+ times and favorited 126K+ times. This is as much or more reach than most other tweets put out by @realDonaldTrump today,” the research group tweeted.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s election in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states pivotal to Trump’s re-election chances.

The decision let stand a ruling by Pennsylvania’s top court allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later to be counted.

Facebook added a disclaimer to Trump’s post, which had been shared 4,200 times, saying that voting by mail and voting in person have a “history of trustworthiness” in the United States, with voter fraud being extremely rare.

Facebook also labeled a Fox News video posted by Trump in which he talked about “cheating” in Pennsylvania with the same message.

Related Topics
Facebook Socialmedia Twitter Social media control
Share this story
Previous article
Bank feted for customer service
Next article
Heinken takes Sh5.3 billion contract battle to apex court

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Facebook, Instagram now taking appeals for removed content
Facebook, Instagram now taking appeals for removed content

LATEST STORIES

Trade between Kenya and Pakistan hits Sh100b annually
Trade between Kenya and Pakistan hits Sh100b annually

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

2 hours ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

6 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

14 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

16 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why the country could use another stimulus package

Why the country could use another stimulus package
XN Iraki 3 hours ago
US firm on the spot for overpriced electricity pact with Kenya Power

US firm on the spot for overpriced electricity pact with Kenya Power
Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
I’m my own man, says Safaricom boss

I’m my own man, says Safaricom boss
Wainaina Wambu 5 hours ago
Constitution change and 'colonial virus'

Constitution change and 'colonial virus'
Gerald Kithinji 12 hours ago

Read More

France sees record number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations spike

World

France sees record number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations spike

France sees record number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations spike

Tensions high as Ivory Coast president seeks third term

World

Tensions high as Ivory Coast president seeks third term

Tensions high as Ivory Coast president seeks third term

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Coronavirus

World

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Coronavirus

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Coronavirus

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.