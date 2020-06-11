×
China reports 49 new coronavirus cases, conducting mass testing in Xinjiang

By Reuters | November 3rd 2020 at 09:54:38 GMT +0300

People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past a creative cluster 751D PARK in Beijing, China October 31, 2020. [File, Reuters, Tingshu Wang]

China reported 49 new COVID-19 cases for November 2, up from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 44 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas and the other five were locally transmitted cases in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Among the 44 imported cases, four were on a flight to the central city of Wuhan from New Delhi, India. The South Asian nation has the second-most number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

They were the city’s first imported cases since Aug. 7.

The commission also reported 61 new asymptomatic cases, compared with 30 a day earlier. Of the total, 19 were passengers on the same flight from New Delhi to Wuhan, where the virus first emerged last year.

Xinjiang region reported 13 new local asymptomatic cases in Kashgar.

Authorities in the region have been conducting large-scale testing in Kashgar and Kizilsu in Xinjiang’s latest outbreak.

Kashgar and Akto County in neighbouring Kizilsu launched their third round of testing on Nov. 1, after completing the first and second rounds since Oct. 27.

As of November 2, Kashgar had 62 confirmed cases, while Kashgar and Kizilsu had a total of 231 asymptomatic cases.

China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 86,070, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

