×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzania police arrest main opposition party leader ahead of protests

By Reuters | November 2nd 2020 at 11:51:47 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Freeman Mbowe (C), chairman of Chadema, Tanzanian main opposition party arrives at Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzanian police have arrested Freeman Mbowe, the leader of the main opposition party Chadema, according to Tundu Lissu, the party’s candidate in last week’s presidential election.

The opposition has demanded a repeat election, citing widespread irregularities, and called for protests against the outcome, which returned President John Magufuli to office with 84 per cent of the vote.

Read More

Those arrested with Mbowe include former member of parliament Godbless Lema, the former mayor of Dar es Salaam, Isaya Mwita, and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality, Boniface Jacob.

“I got a message around midnight that they had been taken in,” Lissu told Reuters on Monday.

Mwananchi, a privately-owned daily that publishes in Swahili, quoted Dar es Salaam’s regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa as saying they had detained Mbowe and other opposition leaders.

The United States has said it was concerned about reports showing “systematic interference in the democratic process”, while Britain said it was “troubled by the reports of violence and heavy-handed policing in the elections”.

 

Related Topics
Freeman Mbowe Chadema Tundu Lissu Opposition leaders
Share this story
Previous article
Icpak calls for strict oversight to county funds
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli eyes win in poll marred by fraud claims
Magufuli eyes win in poll marred by fraud claims

LATEST STORIES

Rising Stars undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing ahead of Cecafa tourney
Rising Stars undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing ahead of Cecafa tourney

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

5 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

13 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

15 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

25 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Conditions that can be improved by fasting

Conditions that can be improved by fasting
Kimathi Makini 1 hour ago
Less sex linked to premature menopause

Less sex linked to premature menopause
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
Seven new health studies that will change the way you live

Seven new health studies that will change the way you live
Yvonne Kawira 3 hours ago
When even wearing clothes hurts your skin

When even wearing clothes hurts your skin
Yvonne Kawira 3 hours ago

Read More

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

Africa

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart Nile mega-dam talks

Africa

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart Nile mega-dam talks

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart Nile mega-dam talks

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

Africa

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.