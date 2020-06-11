×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart Nile mega-dam talks

By AFP | November 2nd 2020 at 08:15:42 GMT +0300

 

Sudan's Minister of Irrigation and Water Yasser Abbas participates in a videoconference with his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts over a giant Blue Nile dam. [AFP]

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia kicked off Sunday the latest round of talks over Addis Ababa's controversial dam on the Blue Nile, waters critical to the two downstream nations.

The week-long negotiations, held via videoconference, include water ministers from the three countries, as well as representatives from the African Union, European Union and the World Bank.

Read More

Previous three-way talks have failed to produce an agreement on the filling and operation of the vast reservoir behind the 145-meter (475-foot) tall hydropower Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.

Sudan hopes the dam will help regulate flooding, but has also warned that millions of lives would be at "great risk" if Ethiopia unilaterally fills the dam.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia views the project as essential for its electrification and development, and insists that the flow of water downstream will not be affected.

"The three sides agreed to continue discussing the issue through a six-member team including two representatives from each country," Sudan's water ministry said in a statement.

The team, it said, will put "a frame of reference" on the role of experts to facilitate the talks, and will submit their report to the water ministers from the three countries by Wednesday. 

In July, Addis Ababa declared that it reached its first-year target for filling the reservoir of the mega-dam, which can hold 74 billion cubic metres (2,600 billion cubic feet) of water.

Last month, US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Egypt may destroy it in remarks that were seen by Ethiopia as inciting "war".

Egypt and Sudan have long called for a political solution to the dispute, voicing rejection against any unilateral action by Ethiopia.

The Blue Nile, which rises in the Ethiopian highlands, meets the White Nile flowing from East Africa at the Sudanese capital Khartoum to form the Nile, traditionally considered to be the world's longest river.

Related Topics
River Nile Egypt Ethiopia Sudan
Share this story
Previous article
New Myanmar political party woos voters with grocery truck
Next article
Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

South Sudanese envoy collapses, dies in Nairobi bank
South Sudanese envoy collapses, dies in Nairobi bank

LATEST STORIES

Fresh blow for SportPesa CEO Karauri hours after announcing return to Kenyan market
Fresh blow for SportPesa CEO Karauri hours after announcing return to Kenyan market

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

5 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

13 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

14 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

25 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Seven new health studies that will change the way you live

Seven new health studies that will change the way you live
Yvonne Kawira 8 minutes ago
When even wearing clothes hurts your skin

When even wearing clothes hurts your skin
Yvonne Kawira 8 minutes ago
Kenya set to give world first gonorrhoea vaccine

Kenya set to give world first gonorrhoea vaccine
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
Pain of weakening shilling as unit hits lows of Sh108

Pain of weakening shilling as unit hits lows of Sh108
Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago

Read More

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

Africa

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

Africa

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

21 dead in new DR Congo massacre by ADF militia

Africa

21 dead in new DR Congo massacre by ADF militia

21 dead in new DR Congo massacre by ADF militia

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.