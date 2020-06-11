×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France

By Reuters | November 1st 2020 at 13:52:41 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Portrait of a deadly knife attack victim is seen among flowers in front of the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of people in custody to six as investigators look at the suspected assailant’s last known contacts, a French police source said.

The latest arrests took place on Saturday, the source said.

Read More

An assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France’s second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.

The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

The latest arrests in the case involved two men from the town of Grasse, near the southern French coast close to Nice, BFM TV reported.

France’s chief anti-terrorism prosecutor has said the man suspected of carrying out the Nice attack had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia.

Investigators in Italy are also stepping up enquiries about the suspected assailant’s movements and contacts on the island of Sicily. They believe he may have spent time thereafter going from Lampedusa to Bari in early October on a ship used to quarantine migrants, judicial sources said.

In Bari, he is believed to have been handed an expulsion order obliging him to leave Italy within a week, the judicial sources said. Investigators are looking into the possibility the suspected attacker stayed in the Sicilian town of Alcamo for a 10 day period, the sources added.

Related Topics
French police Nice church attack Emmanuel attack
Share this story
Previous article
Concern over unregulated sale of fish denying beaches revenue
Next article
Halt political gatherings to curb Covi-19 spread, MP tells Uhuru

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

French government condemns rise of anti-police violence amid new clashes
French government condemns rise of anti-police violence amid new clashes

LATEST STORIES

Halt political gatherings to curb Covi-19 spread, MP tells Uhuru
Halt political gatherings to curb Covi-19 spread, MP tells Uhuru

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

4 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

12 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

14 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

25 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kentice Tikolo: Tough boss lady riding soccer storm

Kentice Tikolo: Tough boss lady riding soccer storm
Beryl Ringos 51 minutes ago
Say what you mean: Master the art of expressing yourself

Say what you mean: Master the art of expressing yourself
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
I dodged bullets that killed all my friends

I dodged bullets that killed all my friends
Esther Dianah 2 hours ago
What to keep in mind when buying a car

What to keep in mind when buying a car
Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago

Read More

Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months

Europe

Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months

Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months

Tunisian man beheads woman, kills two in French church

Europe

Tunisian man beheads woman, kills two in French church

Tunisian man beheads woman, kills two in French church

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

Europe

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.