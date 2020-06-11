×
President Kenyatta congratulates Tanzania's Magufuli on his re-election

By PSCU | October 31st 2020 at 13:39:37 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) said John Magufuli's re-election demonstrates the trust the people of Tanzania have in his leadership. [PSCU]
President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of congratulations to his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli following his re-election in the just concluded General Election.
 
The President said Magufuli's re-election demonstrates the deep love, confidence and trust the people of Tanzania have in his leadership.
 
"On behalf of the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf, I congratulate you, my brother, Dr John Pombe Magufuli on your election victory and that of your party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, in the just concluded election.
 
"Your re-election is a demonstration of the love, respect and admiration Tanzanians have for you and your administration, and is an endorsement of your plans for the future prosperity of your country.
 
"We in Kenya look forward to continue working with your Administration for the benefit of the people of our two nations, for the prosperity of the East Africa and for the peace, stability and growth of the African continent," President Kenyatta wrote.
 
President Kenyatta wished his Tanzanian counterpart good health and success as he settles into office for his second term and assured of Kenya's continued collaboration with his administration.
 
“Your Excellency, as you settle down for your second term in office, I wish you good health and assure you of Kenya's support and commitment to continue partnering with your Administration in pursuit of mutually beneficial objectives," the President wished his Tanzanian counterpart.
