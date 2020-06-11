×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CCM wallops Opposition, as preliminary results give Magufuli big win

By Amos Kareithi | October 30th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, third left, stands in line to cast his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma Wednesday. Oct. 28, 2020. The populist Magufuli, who made his name in part by targeting corruption, now seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa's most populous and fastest-growing economies. (AP Photo)

A day after 29 million Tanzanians cast their votes, preliminary results indicated that President John Magufuli was headed for a landslide victory, capturing more than 90 per cent of all parliamentary seats.

But as Chama Cha Mapinduzi supporters popped champagne in celebration, opposition leaders dismissed the electoral process as fraudulent and vowed to march in the streets to demand their stolen democratic rights.

There were early indications that Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) — perceived to be the biggest threat to CCM — had spectacularly failed to secure seats in Parliament.

Dismissed win

Read More

But Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu did not wait for the vote tally to start before dismissing the purported win as a mockery of democracy and subversion of the people’s will.

Yesterday morning, Lissu opened a new battlefront with Magufuli, saying that since the government had demonstrated that it was not possible to realise any democratic changes, the people had a right to use whatever means possible to reclaim their country.

Lissu said although citizens had no tanks, guns, police or bombs, they were the legitimate owners of the sovereign power and would protest the violation of their rights. The opposition leader added that it was now up to the government to decided how to deal with them.

“We cannot legitimise what happened yesterday. That was not an election according to the international best practices. This is not what is envisioned in our constitution. What we have just witnessed is not a democratic process,” Lissu told an international press conference.

Pre-marked ballot

Armed with sheaves of pre-marked presidential ballot papers in favour of Magufuli that were recovered from Kawe, a polling station in Dar es Salaam, Lissu said CCM had conspired with the electoral officials and the police to lock out all their poll agents.

“We will not accept the results or recognise those claiming to be elected. We urge the international community not to recognise these leaders,” he said.

His lawyers, the candidate said, had already written to the Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court to commence investigations with a view of charging those responsible for the killing of innocent voters in Pemba as this amounted to crimes against humanity.

Lissu said party agents had been chased away from polling centres while thousands of others were denied a chance to scrutinise and sign the requisite forms bearing the results.

“We had seen early signals that this election would not be fair. How can you have an election where opposition candidates’ agents are locked out? Since 1965, this has never happened. The rigging started with the disqualification of 30 per cent of our candidates.”

Knocked out

He explained that at the beginning of the electoral process, Chadema had presented over 3,900  candidates — a number that represented 91 per cent of all the available slots — but 1,250 were knocked out by the electoral commission on flimsy grounds.

Lissu added that those who were cleared to run still faced difficulties campaigning as their rallies were broken up by police. Some were also arrested, thus making it almost impossible to operate freely.

At least 35 constituencies had no Chadema candidates, Lissu said, while in one region all his candidates were knocked out in 27 locations.

He said election laws had been flouted with impunity and that tallying of parliamentary and presidential votes had started before the candidates and their agents had been notified in writing by the commission, as is stipulated by the law.

“We had been barred from engaging in politics for five years by a government that said we would have ample time during the campaigns. This did not happen. I was barred from holding rallies in some regions by being denied permission to land by aviation authorities.”

There were ugly incidents in Zanzibar as ACT Mzalendo members were dispersed by heavily armed police as they held peaceful demonstration against what they said were rigged elections. Streets emptied as residents scampered from security agents firing tear gas canisters. Injuries were reported as the police chased and beat up the protesters.

Lissu said he had written to the African Union, Southern Africa Development Community and the East Africa Commission asking them not to legitimise the election results because they did not reflect the people’s wishes.

He also called on the Commonwealth and other international agencies to ban all key government leaders under Magufuli because he had not been legitimately elected.

At the same time, a preliminary report by Tanzania Election Watch said voting was marred by massive irregularities and that the elections were conducted in a toxic environment where voters, especially women, were brutalised and sexually assaulted.

Increased violence

According to the report that was presented virtually by a panel of experts hosted by Terresia Mutua, the campaigns had been characterised by increased violence both in mainland Tanzania and on the Island of Pemba.

“There were increased incidences of violence in Tanzania, including sexual and gender violence. Women were stripped naked, there was hate speech, and attacks on media houses and journalists,” said panelist Miria Matebe.

Matebe noted that agents were locked out of polling centres on voting day, while a candidate was attacked in Arusha.

The panel heard that the situation was worse in Pemba where citizens aged between 27 and 33 were killed after they resisted attempts to smuggle in stuffed ballot boxes.

 

Related Topics
Tanzanians Chama Cha Mapinduzi President John Magufuli Chadema Tundu Lissu
Share this story
Previous article
BBI man list Uhuru as his 'referee' in hunt for envoy job
Next article
Why Mudavadi is fit to Challenge Ruto in 2022

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Conduct fair campaigns in Tanzania
Conduct fair campaigns in Tanzania

LATEST STORIES

Raila wants IEBC team fired over Sh14b budget
Raila wants IEBC team fired over Sh14b budget

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

2 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

10 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

11 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

22 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shock as varsity students attend online lessons in bars and hotels

Shock as varsity students attend online lessons in bars and hotels
Augustine Oduor 20 minutes ago
The fight for Laikipia’s key rivers- Why locals are fighting for rivers in Laikipia

The fight for Laikipia’s key rivers- Why locals are fighting for rivers in Laikipia
Jacinta Mutura 20 minutes ago
The DJ who keeps Uhuru on his feet

The DJ who keeps Uhuru on his feet
Stevens Muendo 14 hours ago
From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings

From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings
Peter Theuri 16 hours ago

Read More

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N

Africa

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N

Young country, old rulers: Ivory Coast's election paradox

Africa

Young country, old rulers: Ivory Coast's election paradox

Young country, old rulers: Ivory Coast's election paradox

Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

Africa

Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.