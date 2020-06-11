×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

By Reuters | October 29th 2020 at 08:37:29 GMT +0300

France will go back into a nationwide lockdown starting this week to try to contain the COVID-19 epidemic that is again threatening to spiral out of control, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

The new measures he announced - which come into force on Friday and will last until Dec. 1 - will mean people have to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention, or use their daily one-hour allocation of exercise.

Anyone leaving their home will have to carry a special document justifying being outside, which can be checked by police, Macron said.

Restaurants, cafes and shops not selling essential goods will have to close down for at least the next two weeks, Macron said.

In addition to France, Germany announced sweeping nationwide restrictions on Wednesday. The news that two of Europe’s largest economies were partially locking down again sent world stock markets lower and comes after Ireland imposed less drastic measures last week.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In France, people will still be allowed to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home, and - in a departure from the previous lockdown in March - schools will remain open, Macron said in his address.

“The virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated,” Macron said. “We are all in the same position: overrun by a second wave which we know will be harder, more deadly than the first.”

'This, again?': Weary Parisians gird for new lockdown

French President Macron announces new lockdown to curb COVID-19

“I’ve decided that we need to return to the lockdown which halted the virus,” Macron said.

Addressing the French nation, he said: “I have faith in us, in you, faith in our ability to overcome this challenge... We will get over this if we are united, and we are united.”

The new measures echo the eight-week lockdown that France enforced in the spring, when hospitalisations and deaths caused by the COVID-19 epidemic reached a peak.

The lockdown was effective at containing the epidemic, but the virus started spreading again after relaxing rules starting May 11.

France on Tuesday reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, when the virus was at its most severe. Doctors have warned that intensive care units risk becoming overwhelmed.

Earlier this month, Macron announced a night-time curfew in Paris and other big cities, but officials this week acknowledged that measure had proved insufficient to bring down infection rates, requiring a more drastic response.

 

Related Topics
France Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Tanzanians rise to vote amid internet shutdown
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Study shows high infection in pregnant women and medics
Study shows high infection in pregnant women and medics

LATEST STORIES

IEBC to spend Sh14 billion on referendum
IEBC to spend Sh14 billion on referendum

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

1 day ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

9 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

10 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

21 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings

From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Scramble for BBI goodies begins as groups lay plans

Scramble for BBI goodies begins as groups lay plans
Rawlings Otieno 2 hours ago
'Missing' landowners stall power line project

'Missing' landowners stall power line project
Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago
Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry
Joe Ombuor 1 day ago

Read More

'Teaching yes, bleeding no': France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

Europe

'Teaching yes, bleeding no': France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

'Teaching yes, bleeding no': France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Europe

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Europe

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.