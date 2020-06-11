×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Young country, old rulers: Ivory Coast's election paradox

By AFP | October 27th 2020 at 14:25:44 GMT +0300

Ouattara supporters outside of Abidjan. In Ivory Coast as elsewhere in Africa, spontaneous change in favour of younger, brasher leaders is a most unlikely scenario. [AFP]

The average age in Ivory Coast is just 19, while the leading candidates in the presidential election are aged 78 and 86

Ivorians on Saturday will be called out to vote in presidential elections where the frontrunners are nearly two generations older than the average citizen.

Three-quarters of Ivory Coast's fast-growing population are under 35 years old -- the average age is just 19.

In contrast, the two men leading the electoral race are Alassane Ouattara, the 78-year-old presidential incumbent, and former head of state Henri Konan Bedie, 86, who governed from 1993 to 1999.

The pair were once adversaries, became allies and now are foes once more -- an on-again, off-again relationship that has been part of the political wallpaper for decades.

Read More

A third "oldie" is also casting a shadow over the election debate, but from Europe, where he is awaiting the outcome of proceedings at the International Criminal Court.

He is 75ures, two -- Pascal Affi N'Guessan, 67, and Kouadio Konan Bertin, 51 -- have been authorised to take part in the elections but are considered to have negligible success.

Two con-year-old Laurent Gbagbo, whose bid to cling to power after being defeated at the ballot box by Ouattara in 2010 unleashed a war that claimed several thousand lives.

 

No handover

Among younger political figtemporaries are former rebel chief and ex-premier Guillaume Soro, aged 48, who has been barred from taking part because of a conviction, and former youth leader Charles Ble Goude, also 48, who has signalled that he will make his tilt for office at a future election.

The image of a young country ruled by an old man was one that Ouattara himself ostensibly tried to avoid.

Earlier this year, he promised to step down after a decade in power and hand on to a "new generation".

But this plan fell apart after Ouattara's hand-picked successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, 61, died suddenly of a heart attack.

Ouattara then decided to bid for a third term, defying accusations that he was only able to do so by tinkering with two-term constitutional limits.

 

'They don't give a damn'

In a country where there is a dread of a return to the turmoil of 2010-11, there is also profound disaffection with politics, said Rodrigue Kone, a sociologist and political analyst.

"A great part of the population is tired of seeing the same old play with the same actors, with the same squabbling and acts of revenge," he said.

President Alassane Ouattara had promised earlier this year to step down and hand on to a "new generation". [Reuters]

In daily life in Ivory Coast, many conversations about politics have this phrase, or a variation of it: "Why bother to vote? They don't give a damn about us!"

"There is a crisis of trust between young people and politicians," said Alexandre Amani, the local coordinator of a pan-African movement, Tournons la Page (Let's Turn the Page), which is campaigning for change and basic freedoms.

Ageing rulers are a common phenomenon south of the Sahara.

Elsewhere in West Africa, Guinean President Alpha Conde has just been declared re-elected at the age of 82, while in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, 77, is facing a wave of youth anger, driven by corruption.

In Ivory Coast, poverty, which afflicts nearly 40 percent of the 25 million people, provides a deep well of disillusionment.

"Many highly-qualified young people are unemployed or have to do low-paid work to survive, like selling food or hawking goods," said Saturnien Ekra, head of a small campaign group in Abidjan called Action pour la Paix (Action for Peace).

 

No youthquake

Kone said a breakthrough by independent candidates in local elections in 2018 demonstrated the voters' "thirst for the renewal of the political class."

But, in Ivory Coast as elsewhere in Africa, spontaneous change in favour of younger, brasher leaders is a most unlikely scenario.

"In our societies, having an old man in power is a sign of wisdom," said political scholar Modeste Koffi Goran.

"What's the point of having a young president?" was how fellow political analyst Jules Toa Evariste framed the question.

"Age is an asset," octogenarian presidential contender Bedie told reporters in July. "Age brings together experience as well as competence."

Related Topics
Ivory Coast election Democracy
Share this story
Previous article
Make your money work for you, they said
Next article
Why personal branding is essential

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'Our first dictatorship is school': Thai kids revolt
'Our first dictatorship is school': Thai kids revolt

LATEST STORIES

MP Millie Odhiambo denies shouting down DP Ruto
MP Millie Odhiambo denies shouting down DP Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

7 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

20 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

21 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 5 hours ago
How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash
Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago
From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market

From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market
Wainaina Wambu 7 hours ago
What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump

What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump
Macharia Kamau 8 hours ago

Read More

Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

Africa

Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

Coronavirus rules stoke tension in Gabon churches

Africa

Coronavirus rules stoke tension in Gabon churches

Coronavirus rules stoke tension in Gabon churches

Debt crisis to overshadow Zambia's high stakes election

Africa

Debt crisis to overshadow Zambia's high stakes election

Debt crisis to overshadow Zambia's high stakes election

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.