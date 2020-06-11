×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Banners and prayers for Kamala Harris in her ancestral Indian village

By Reuters | October 27th 2020 at 12:13:38 GMT +0300

A man drives past a banner of U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan

A big banner of U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris welcomes visitors to Thulasendrapuram, a lush, green south Indian village that is praying for her Democratic Party’s victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The village, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of the city of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

Its residents beam with pride at what the first U.S. senator of South Asian descent has already achieved, and many are rooting for an election result that will make her the second-most powerful person in the world’s richest country.

“From Thulasendrapuram to America”, declares one of the nearly dozen banners from where Harris smiles out in the village.

Read More

“We, the people of Thulasendrapuram, wish for the electoral success of American vice president nominee Kamala Harris, whose ancestors were a native of Thulasendrapuram.”

Harris’s grandfather P.V. Gopalan and his family migrated to Chennai nearly 90 years ago, where he retired as a high-ranking government official.

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was just five and has repeatedly recalled her formative walks with her grandfather on the beaches of Chennai.

Gopalan’s childhood home in Thulasendrapuram does not exist anymore, villagers say, and cows and goats were seen grazing on empty plots of land where the house he grew up in once stood.

The banners, with messages written in Tamil, were put up on the directions of M. Gurunathan, the head of Thulasendrapuram’s village committee that oversees its more than 200 mostly farming families.

One banner at the village bus stop has Harris smiling with the White House in the background.

“We are really hoping she wins,” said Gurunathan, who is planning to hold a special prayer at the local temple on election day. “The village has received global fame because of her. She is our pride.”

Locals of neighbouring areas are also in touch with the temple to conduct an “abhishekam” - which sometimes involves pouring milk over the idol of a Hindu god - to pray for Harris’s victory.

Harris’s name is seen sculpted into a stone that lists public donations made to the temple, along with that of her grandfather who had donated decades ago. Her aunt offered 5,000 rupees ($67) in her name after she was appointed the attorney general of California, the temple’s caretaker, S.V. Ramanan, said.

“But I think she is not proud of her Hindu roots, she identifies herself as a Christian,” Ramanan said.

“Though she has reconnected with her Indian connection on the campaign trail, she has mostly played up her image as an American.”

Harris has been widely described as a church-goer and a person of Christian faith, and was raised in a household that was tolerant of both Hindu and Christian religious practices. The democratic vice-president nominee has previously acknowledged her Indian roots.

 

Related Topics
Kamala Harris Thulasendrapuram US Presidential campaign
Share this story
Previous article
China launches crackdown on mobile web browsers, decries 'chaos' of information
Next article
JKUAT students charged with hacking and stealing million from NCBA Bank

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Harris gets the vice-presidential nod
Harris gets the vice-presidential nod

LATEST STORIES

Ruto raised our flag higher at ‘invite only’ BBI launch, says Kositany
Ruto raised our flag higher at ‘invite only’ BBI launch, says Kositany

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

7 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

20 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

21 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 2 hours ago
How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash
Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market

From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market
Wainaina Wambu 4 hours ago
What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump

What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump
Macharia Kamau 5 hours ago

Read More

Twitter flags Trump tweet on mail-in ballots over "disputed" content

America

Twitter flags Trump tweet on mail-in ballots over "disputed" content

Twitter flags Trump tweet on mail-in ballots over "disputed" content

US boy fatally shoots self at his third birthday party

America

US boy fatally shoots self at his third birthday party

US boy fatally shoots self at his third birthday party

Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

America

Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.