×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

In final Trump-Biden showdown, less chaos but plenty of clashes

By Reuters | October 23rd 2020 at 10:21:46 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrive on stage to participate on their final 2020 US presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, October 22, 2020. [Reuters]

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging coronavirus pandemic at Thursday’s final presidential debate, seeking to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their November 3 contest. 

Trump, a Republican, adopted a more restrained tone than he did during a chaotic first debate in September when he repeatedly interrupted Biden. But Thursday’s clash still featured plenty of personal attacks between two men who evince little respect for each other, and Trump kept fact-checkers busy by levelling unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family.

The absence of disruptions yielded a more substantive debate over a range of topics including the economy, race, climate change, healthcare and immigration. But the coronavirus, which has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States, loomed over the proceedings as it has throughout the campaign.

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump’s last remaining opportunities to reshape a race that national opinion polls show he has been losing for months, though the contest is much tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America,” Biden said.

Trump, who has put his stewardship of the economy at the centre of his campaign, defended his approach to the outbreak and said the country could not afford to close businesses again despite fresh surges.

“We’re learning to live with it,” said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. “We have no choice.”

“Learning to live with it?” Biden retorted. “Come on. We’re dying with it.”

Trump asserted that the virus was “going away,” several US states reported record single-day increases in Covid-19 infections on Thursday, evidence the pandemic is accelerating anew.

Trump, whose instinct remains to run as an outsider, portrayed Biden as a career politician whose nearly 50-year record was insubstantial. But he did not lay out a clear agenda for a second term, while Biden returned again and again to Trump’s four years as president, pointing to the economic damage the virus has done to people’s lives.

After an opening segment on the pandemic, Thursday’s clash pivoted to rapid-fire exchanges over whether either candidate had improper foreign entanglements.

Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited.

Trump’s effort to uncover dirt on Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business ties led to the president’s impeachment. The president and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House in 2017, most involving the family’s international real estate and hotel businesses.

‘Malarkey’

Biden defended his family and said unequivocally that he had never made “a single penny” from a foreign country, before pivoting to accuse Trump of trying to distract Americans.

“There’s a reason why he’s bringing up all this malarkey,” Biden said, looking directly into the camera. “It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family, and your family’s hurting badly.”

He accused Trump of avoiding paying taxes, citing a New York Times investigation that reported Trump’s tax returns show he paid almost no federal income tax over more than 20 years.

“Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption,” Biden said.

Trump, who has broken with decades of presidential precedents in refusing to release his tax returns, said he had paid “millions.” He again said he would release his returns only once a longstanding audit was completed.

The candidates argued over foreign policy, immigration and - after months of anti-racism protests - race relations, with Biden saying Trump was “one of the most racist presidents” in history.

“He pours fuel on every single racist fire,” Biden said. “This guy has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn.”

Trump responded by criticising Biden’s authorship of a 1994 crime bill that increased incarceration of minority defendants while asserting that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the “possible” exception of Abraham Lincoln during the US Civil War in the 1860s.

Oil in spotlight

During a segment on climate change, Biden said his environmental plan would “transition from the oil industry” in favour of renewable energy sources, prompting Trump to go on the attack.

“He is going to destroy the oil industry,” Trump said. “Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania?”

Biden said he simply wanted to eliminate federal subsidies for oil companies, a point he reiterated to reporters following the debate. “We’re not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time,” he said.

During the debate, Biden criticised Trump’s effort to persuade the US Supreme Court to invalidate the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the sweeping healthcare reform passed when Biden was vice president in President Barack Obama’s administration.

“People deserve to have affordable healthcare, period,” Biden said, noting that the law prevented insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Trump said he wanted to replace the ACA with something “much better” that would offer the same protections, even though the administration has yet to propose a comprehensive healthcare plan despite a promise to do so for years.

Relatively few voters have yet to make up their minds, and Trump’s window to influence the outcome may be closing. A record 47 million Americans already have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election.

The contentious first debate, when the two men traded insults, was watched by at least 73 million viewers. Trump passed up another planned debate last week after it was switched to a virtual format following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Related Topics
US President Donald Trump Democratic challenger Joe Biden Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Botswana approaches World Bank for budgetary support
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Bank gets nod on Sh5.9b dividend
Bank gets nod on Sh5.9b dividend

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru's mega plan to make Kisumu regional economic hub
Uhuru's mega plan to make Kisumu regional economic hub

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

3 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

5 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

15 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

17 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Last judge standing in Sh1.6b Tuju case

Last judge standing in Sh1.6b Tuju case
Kamau Muthoni 2 hours ago
KRA to go after video games, music downloads in new tax

KRA to go after video games, music downloads in new tax
Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
Celerity cougars, femi-nazis and fake car giveaways

Celerity cougars, femi-nazis and fake car giveaways
Tony Mochama 10 hours ago
The story of Thomas Kimani populary known as Thomas Hype

The story of Thomas Kimani populary known as Thomas Hype
Boniface Mithika 10 hours ago

Read More

Documents Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret slated for release

America

Documents Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret slated for release

Documents Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret slated for release

Lawyers spurn Trump campaign in individual donations, including from Jones Day

America

Lawyers spurn Trump campaign in individual donations, including from Jones Day

Lawyers spurn Trump campaign in individual donations, including from Jones Day

Indonesia rejected U.S. request to host spy planes - officials

America

Indonesia rejected U.S. request to host spy planes - officials

Indonesia rejected U.S. request to host spy planes - officials

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.