Museveni declines to address gatherings in Lira, cites Covid-19 dangers

They say Leadership is leading by example, this was on Wednesday exhibited when Uganda President Yoweri Museveni declined to address crowds that had gathered by the roadside to welcome him to Lira town in Northern Region of Uganda over Covid-19 fears.

Museveni (pictured), however, apologised to the crowd later for not stopping to greet them and to appreciate their love for him.

He warned that public gatherings are dangerous more so in the absences of Covid-19 containment measures.

He urged Ugandans to adhere to health protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

“To our people of Lira town, I am very sorry for not stopping to greet you. While I am happy for the love, I want to warn you that it is very dangerous for you to gather without measures especially in the presence of the Covid-19. Please stay safe," he tweeted.

Uganda has so far recorded 11,041 Covid-19 cases with 7,210 recoveries and 98 fatalities lower than neighbouring Kenya with 47,212 cases, 33,020 recoveries and 870 fatalities.

Museveni’s remarks attracted a mixed reaction from Ugandans with others appreciating his action while others indicated there was no crowd in the town to be addressed owing to the President’s waning popularity.

As Museveni is leading from the front, in Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have flouted the Covid-19 protocols by addressing thousands of gatherings across the country.

On Thursday, President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga addressed a huge gathering in the Lakeside City of Kisumu in bid to popularise the newly-released Building Bridges Initiative report.

In Kenya, only the ordinary citizens are being forced to adhere to the protocols through arrests and fines yet the political class can do what they want

On the same day, Kenya recorded 1,068 cases, the highest number since the relaxation of the Covid-19 protocols and 12 deaths.

Museveni was in the region to launch road projects which he said would open up the Northern part of Uganda.

“I flagged off the construction of the Rwenkunye—Apac road (90.9kms) and Apac-Lira—Puranga road (100.1kms). Government is undertaking these projects with the support of the Islamic Development Bank,” he said.