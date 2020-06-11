×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China, on reports it may detain Americans, says U.S. is trying to play the victim

By Reuters | October 19th 2020 at 11:45:17 GMT +0300

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday the United States is calling white black and is trying to play the victim, following a report Beijing had warned Washington that Americans may be detained in China due to U.S. prosecution of Chinese scholars.

U.S. actions have severely damaged the interests of Chinese citizens, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Chinese officials had issued repeated warnings to U.S. government officials that China may detain Americans in China in response to the Justice Department’s prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars.

The Trump administration has increasingly accused China of using cyber operations and espionage to steal U.S. technological, military and other know-how in a strategy to supplant the United States as the world’s leading financial and military power. Beijing denies the allegations.

Read More

Related Topics
United States China Zhao Lijian
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: What does the second Covid wave mean?
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trump ready to resume campaigns
Trump ready to resume campaigns

LATEST STORIES

Court detains Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, orders for psychiatric test
Court detains Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, orders for psychiatric test

CHECKPOINT

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

1 day ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

11 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

13 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

20 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

THE STANDARD INSIDER

More women seeking abortion, contraceptives during lockdown

More women seeking abortion, contraceptives during lockdown
Gatonye Gathura 2 hours ago
When some body parts will not stop growing

When some body parts will not stop growing
Yvonne Kawira 3 hours ago
The aggressive cancer that targets young African women

The aggressive cancer that targets young African women
Nancy Nzalambi 5 hours ago
An IV drip to cure hangovers and lighten skin

An IV drip to cure hangovers and lighten skin
Killiad Sinide 12 hours ago

Read More

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

America

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

America

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

America

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.