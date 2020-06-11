×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

By Reuters | October 19th 2020 at 11:06:40 GMT +0300

A riot police officer detains a demonstrator as they clash during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that leftover 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.

People gathered early in the day in demonstrations downtown and in cities throughout Chile that gained size and fervour through the evening. Many touted signs and rainbow coloured homemade banners calling for a “yes” vote next Sunday in a referendum over whether to scrap the country’s dictatorship-era Constitution, a key demand of the 2019 protests.

The demonstrations, while largely peaceful early on, were marred by increasing incidents of violence, looting of supermarkets and clashes with police across the capital later in the day. Firetruck sirens, burning barricades on roadways and fireworks on downtown streets added to a sense of chaos in some neighbourhoods.

Interior Minister Victor Perez spoke late in the evening, praising the early, peaceful rallies while blasting the late-night mayhem. He called on Chileans to settle their differences by voting in the upcoming Oct. 25 constitutional referendum.

“Those who carry out these acts of violence do not want Chileans to solve our problems through democratic means,” Perez told reporters, vowing to punish those who crossed the line Sunday.

Read More

Early in the day, an angry mob jeered and threatened a Communist Party mayor. Later, masked individuals firebombed a police headquarters and church. Vandals attacked another Santiago church in the early evening, setting its spire aflame and choking side streets with smoke.

More than 15 metro stations were temporarily closed amid the unrest. Police fired tear gas and water cannons in skirmishes with sometimes violent, hooded and masked people.

Last year’s protests, which began Oct 18, raged until mid-December as Chileans gathered nationwide to call for reforms to the pension, healthcare and education systems. Rioting and looting resulted in billions of dollars in damage and losses to the country’s businesses and infrastructure. The unrest saw the military take to the streets for the first time since the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Police estimated that Sunday’s rally in Santiago attracted around 25,000 people by 6 pm, far smaller than the largest protests of 2019.

In the past few days, small-scale demonstrations and isolated incidents of violence have nonetheless resurfaced in Chile, as the capital’s 6 million citizens emerge from months of confinement following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most demonstrators on Sunday wore masks, but many could be seen in tight groups, raising concerns about a potential health risk.

Related Topics
Chile Pro-democracy protests dictatorship referendum
Share this story
Previous article
Parliament to vet nominees for envoy posts upon resumption
Next article
Explainer: What does the second Covid wave mean?

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ruto gambles with 'No' vote to test ground for 2022
Ruto gambles with 'No' vote to test ground for 2022

LATEST STORIES

Court detains Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, orders for psychiatric test
Court detains Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, orders for psychiatric test

CHECKPOINT

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

1 day ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

11 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

13 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

20 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

THE STANDARD INSIDER

More women seeking abortion, contraceptives during lockdown

More women seeking abortion, contraceptives during lockdown
Gatonye Gathura 2 hours ago
When some body parts will not stop growing

When some body parts will not stop growing
Yvonne Kawira 3 hours ago
The aggressive cancer that targets young African women

The aggressive cancer that targets young African women
Nancy Nzalambi 5 hours ago
An IV drip to cure hangovers and lighten skin

An IV drip to cure hangovers and lighten skin
Killiad Sinide 12 hours ago

Read More

China, on reports it may detain Americans, says U.S. is trying to play the victim

America

China, on reports it may detain Americans, says U.S. is trying to play the victim

China, on reports it may detain Americans, says U.S. is trying to play the victim

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

America

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

America

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.