×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jihadists kill 14 soldiers in attack on Nigerian army base

By AFP | October 18th 2020 at 11:56:05 GMT +0300

The ISWAP group attacked the base in Jakana on Friday evening. Photograph: Audu Marte/AFP/Getty Images

Jihadists linked to the Islamic State group have killed 14 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on an army base, military sources have said.

Two sources told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity that fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group had attacked the base in Jakana on Friday evening, firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

“We lost 14 soldiers in the fight, including the commanding officer and another officer,” one source said. Several other soldiers were missing and presumed to have either escaped or been captured by the militants, said the second source who gave the same toll. The sources asked not to be identified as they were not authorised to speak.

The insurgents seized four trucks fitted with machine guns in the raid, the sources said. Jakana, 25km (15 miles) from regional capital Maiduguri in north-east Nigeria, lies on a known crossing route for ISWAP fighters moving between their camps in the Benisheikh forest area of Borno and their hideouts in the Buni Yadi area of Yobe.

The village and the base have been repeatedly raided by the jihadist fighters who splintered from the main Boko Haram group four years ago. Since the split, ISWAP has intensified attacks on military targets, raiding bases and ambushing soldiers.

Read More

At least 36,000 people have been killed and about 2 million displaced in the decade-long Islamist conflict in northeast Nigeria.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Cameroon and Chad, leading to the formation of a regional military force to fight the insurgents.

In Camerron, Boko Haram fighters killed three villagers and abducted five children in the far north, where jihadist groups are increasingly active, local officials said Saturday.

The attack took place overnight Thursday to Friday in the village of Oudal, six kilometres from the country's border with Nigeria, where the jihadist group is based, local mayor Boukar Medjeweh told AFP.

The victims were all men and the abducted children were between the ages of three and 15, Medjeweh said.

Mahamat Chetima Abba, traditional chief of the nearby Mozogo commune, confirmed the attack and also attributed it to Boko Haram.

Attacks in this border region by members of Boko Haram and a dissident branch, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), have become increasingly frequent in recent months, as they have along Nigeria's borders with Chad and Niger.

Civilians, particularly women and children, are frequently abducted.

The Boko Haram insurgency originated in 2009 in north-eastern Nigeria before spreading to neighbouring countries.

Since then, more than 36,000 people have been killed, mostly in Nigeria, and 3 million have been forced to flee their homes, according to the UN.

Related Topics
Jihadist Boko haram Nigeria Cameroon Terrorism
Share this story
Previous article
Booze spiked with methanol kills 20 in Costa Rica
Next article
Bungoma residents challenged to plant trees on private farms

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'Music is not a crime': U.N. experts urge Nigeria to lift singer's death sentence
'Music is not a crime': U.N. experts urge Nigeria to lift singer's death sentence

LATEST STORIES

Duale’s elder brother dies in road accident
Duale’s elder brother dies in road accident

CHECKPOINT

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

2 hours ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

11 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

12 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

19 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Western Kenya was the original home to most local cash crops

Western Kenya was the original home to most local cash crops
Bethuel Oduo 1 hour ago
The seven deadly sins and your money

The seven deadly sins and your money
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue

Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue
Brian Guserwa 3 hours ago
Stereotypes couldn't hold me down

Stereotypes couldn't hold me down
Peter Muiruri 3 hours ago

Read More

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Africa

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Bobi Wine offices raided, 30 arrested

Africa

Bobi Wine offices raided, 30 arrested

Bobi Wine offices raided, 30 arrested

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Africa

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.