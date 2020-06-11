×
UK not heading for a national lockdown yet, minister says

By Reuters | October 14th 2020 at 09:30:50 GMT +0300

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain October 12, 2020. [File, Reuters]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not yet heading towards a full national lockdown in England despite calls from the opposition leader for a “circuit breaker” lockdown, Work and Pensions Minister Thérèse Coffey said on Wednesday.

“I do not believe that the prime minister wants to set off on a national lockdown, but as ever he is advised by scientists - he takes that decision,” Coffey told Sky.

Asked if England was heading for a national lockdown in the next two weeks, Coffey said: “I don’t believe that is the case but as I say this will continue to be a decision that the prime minister will lead on.”

Coffey said the three-tier system of lockdowns announced on Monday should be given a chance to work.

