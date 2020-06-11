×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mainland China reports first local Covid-19 infections in nearly two months

By Reuters | October 13th 2020 at 08:22:08 GMT +0300

People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen with luggage outside Beijing Railway Station, during the holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in China October 1, 2020.

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, as Qingdao launched a city-wide testing drive after discovering new cases linked to a hospital designated to treat imported infections.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 13 Covid-19 infections were reported in mainland China on Oct. 12, down from 21 a day earlier.

Seven of the new cases were imported infections that originated from overseas, while all six local cases were reported in the eastern province of Shandong, where Qingdao is located.

The last time China reported local Covid-19 transmissions was on Aug. 15, when a total of four confirmed cases were reported in Xinjiang.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The total number of Covid-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,591, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Related Topics
China Covid-19 Xinjiang Wuhan
Share this story
Previous article
Ipsos poll shows Biden lead over Trump growing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania
Next article
Tanzania repressing opponents as election looms: Amnesty

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

School tests to start on Monday, says Knec boss
School tests to start on Monday, says Knec boss

LATEST STORIES

The money minters of Marikiti
The money minters of Marikiti

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

5 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

6 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

14 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

18 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The money minters of Marikiti

The money minters of Marikiti
Peter Theuri 27 minutes ago
Dance lessons: What we can learn from Jerusalema craze

Dance lessons: What we can learn from Jerusalema craze
XN Iraki 2 hours ago
What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands

What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands
Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago
I fell asleep while giving birth

I fell asleep while giving birth
Yvonne Kawira 1 day ago

Read More

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain

Asia

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain

South Korea urges North to stick to pacts preventing armed clashes

Asia

South Korea urges North to stick to pacts preventing armed clashes

South Korea urges North to stick to pacts preventing armed clashes

New anti-Netanyahu demos in Israel despite virus rules

Asia

New anti-Netanyahu demos in Israel despite virus rules

New anti-Netanyahu demos in Israel despite virus rules

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.