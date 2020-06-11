×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain

By Reuters | October 12th 2020 at 08:15:20 GMT +0300

People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Beijing, China, October 9, 2020, REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow, in hopes of helping to revive their economies.

International travel in Asia has collapsed during the pandemic due to border closures, with passenger numbers down 97 per cent in August, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

Although European countries that had been more open add fresh travel restrictions as cases rise, in Asia the trend is toward easing, though not always on a bilateral basis.

For now, few people are likely to travel because of testing and insurance requirements, and in some cases the need to quarantine upon return home, meaning the deals offer limited hope for airlines and the tourism industry.

Read More

A Singapore-Indonesia deal announced on Monday for essential business and official travel will require an application and Covid-19 swab tests both before and after travel.

New Zealanders will be able to travel to some parts of Australia starting Friday without quarantining, including to New South Wales, Canberra and the Northern Territory.

However, New Zealanders who return from Australia must quarantine for two weeks under government supervision at the cost of NZ$3100 ($2,064.91) for the first person and more for additional family members.

New Zealand, due to hold an election on Oct. 17, has said it does not plan to open its borders to Australians for now.

Australia is also in talks with Japan, South Korea, Singapore and South Pacific nations on reopening travel as coronavirus infections ease, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

Japan and Vietnam will allow short-term business travel with each other, the Yomiuri daily said on Saturday.

The pact, which will take effect by the end of October at the earliest, follows similar steps to ease business travel restrictions to Singapore and South Korea, the paper added.

Japan is also planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries and regions including Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia next month, the Yomuiri said, though it would still advise against non-essential travel.

Asked about the report, immigration official Seiji Matano said that no decision had been made, but that the government would consider how to reopen traffic in a way that prevents infection.

Many of the countries to which Japan will reportedly allow travel ban most non-citizens and non-residents from entering.

Japan allows citizens, residents, and visa holders to reenter the country after testing negative for Covid-19 at the airport, with a capacity of about 10,000 per day.

Related Topics
Asia-Pacific Prime Minister Scott Morrison Covid-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award
Next article
Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

English footballer Rashford honoured for school meals campaign
English footballer Rashford honoured for school meals campaign

LATEST STORIES

Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion
Value of Unclaimed Assets hits Sh13billion

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

4 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

13 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I fell asleep while giving birth

I fell asleep while giving birth
Yvonne Kawira 9 minutes ago
Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works

Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works
Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
The health concern bubbling under the surface

The health concern bubbling under the surface
Mercy Kahenda and Yvonne Kawira 2 hours ago

Read More

South Korea urges North to stick to pacts preventing armed clashes

Asia

South Korea urges North to stick to pacts preventing armed clashes

South Korea urges North to stick to pacts preventing armed clashes

New anti-Netanyahu demos in Israel despite virus rules

Asia

New anti-Netanyahu demos in Israel despite virus rules

New anti-Netanyahu demos in Israel despite virus rules

India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million

Asia

India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million

India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.