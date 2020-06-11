×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Dozens stage attack on police station in Paris suburb

By Reuters | October 11th 2020 at 11:49:59 GMT +0300

About 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as mortars tried to storm a French police station in the Paris suburbs on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

“Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles. No police officer was injured,” the Paris police headquarters said on Twitter.

The police posted a video showing a barrage of fireworks going off in the direction of the police station in Champigny-sur-Marne, about 15 km (nine miles) southeast of central Paris. The armed people attempted to force entry into the station but failed to do so.

Nobody was arrested, but images showed smashed windows at the police station and damaged cars.

The motive for the attack, the third on this police station in two years, was not immediately clear. The police station is located in a housing estate area known for drug trafficking and deemed by authorities as a high-priority district for order to be restored.

Read More

“It was an organised attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle,” Champigny Mayor Laurent Jeanne told BFM. “For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police. It’s an anti-police sentiment. We weren’t far off from a disaster.”

A spate of public safety incidents across France since the end of the Covid-19 lockdown in mid-May has put the government on heightened alert for increases in crime amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Emmanuel Macron, who faces a presidential election in less than two years, has been criticised by opponents over crime and public safety since he took power in 2017 and opinion polls show that the public see his government as weakest on those issues.

Related Topics
Paris suburbs French police President Emmanuel Macron
Share this story
Previous article
Counties linked to new fibre network
Next article
Money remittance firm invites regulator over questionable transfers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle
French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle

LATEST STORIES

LSK to challenge public gathering restrictions in court
LSK to challenge public gathering restrictions in court

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

4 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

12 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

16 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Alfred Imonje coached Somalia, fed players ugali to be ‘omundu strong’

Alfred Imonje coached Somalia, fed players ugali to be ‘omundu strong’
John Shilitsa 2 hours ago
From escaping marriage at 9 to being ‘serikali mashinani'

From escaping marriage at 9 to being ‘serikali mashinani'
Nanjinia Wamuswa 3 hours ago
Palliative care through the eyes of a cancer patient

Palliative care through the eyes of a cancer patient

Rosa Agutu 3 hours ago
Make it count: From balancing books to cracking jokes

Make it count: From balancing books to cracking jokes
Phares Mutembei 3 hours ago

Read More

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Europe

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Frenchman in right-to-die case to stop food, medicine

Europe

Frenchman in right-to-die case to stop food, medicine

Frenchman in right-to-die case to stop food, medicine

Merkel warns of tougher measures if infections don't stabilise in 10 days

Europe

Merkel warns of tougher measures if infections don't stabilise in 10 days

Merkel warns of tougher measures if infections don't stabilise in 10 days

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.