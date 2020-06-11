×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million

By Reuters | October 11th 2020 at 09:58:52 GMT +0300

India’s coronavirus case tally topped 7 million after it reported 74,383 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday, even as the spread moderated in western states such as Maharashtra.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said.

India added a million cases in just 13 days, according to a Reuters tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

Related Topics
Covid-19 United States India coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Mexico asks pope for loan of ancient books held in Vatican library
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Time to cut non-essential spending
Time to cut non-essential spending

LATEST STORIES

Inside Raila's talks with Central elders
Inside Raila's talks with Central elders

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

3 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

4 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

12 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

16 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From escaping marriage at 9 to being ‘serikali mashinani'

From escaping marriage at 9 to being ‘serikali mashinani'
Nanjinia Wamuswa 22 minutes ago
Palliative care through the eyes of a cancer patient

Palliative care through the eyes of a cancer patient

Rosa Agutu 22 minutes ago
Make it count: From balancing books to cracking jokes

Make it count: From balancing books to cracking jokes
Phares Mutembei 22 minutes ago
How to rise above your toxic co-workers

How to rise above your toxic co-workers
Bishop David Muriithi 1 hour ago

Read More

N. Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade

Asia

N. Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade

N. Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade

Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergency

Asia

Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergency

Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergency

Xi diplomacy echoes call of the times at UN meetings

Asia

Xi diplomacy echoes call of the times at UN meetings

Xi diplomacy echoes call of the times at UN meetings

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.