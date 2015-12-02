×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mexico asks pope for loan of ancient books held in Vatican library

By Reuters | October 11th 2020 at 09:46:21 GMT +0300

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. [Reuters]

The Mexican government has formally asked Pope Francis for the temporary return of several ancient indigenous manuscripts held in the Vatican library ahead of next year’s 500-year anniversary of the Spanish conquest of Mexico.

The request to allow the texts to be exhibited in Mexico was made in a two-page letter addressed to Pope Francis and posted on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Twitter page on Saturday but dated October 2.

It was delivered to the pope by Lopez Obrador’s wife, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, who met with him at the Vatican following a meeting she had on Friday with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

One of the three codicies, or books, requested is the Codex Borgia, an especially colourful screen-fold book spread across dozens of pages that depicts gods and rituals from ancient central Mexico.

Read More

It is one of the best-preserved examples of pre-conquest Aztec-style writing that exists after Catholic authorities in colonial-era Mexico dismissed such codicies as the work of the devil and ordered hundreds or even thousands of them burned in the decades following the 1521 conquest.

In the letter, Lopez Obrador requests the Vatican return the Codex Borgia, two other ancient codicies as well as its maps of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan for a one-year loan in 2021.

The nationalist president is planning a series of events to commemorate the anniversary next year. He also reiterated his request that the Catholic Church, as well as reigning Spanish King Philip VI, apologize for atrocities that were committed following the conquest of Mexico, which Lopez Obrador said would mark an “act of historic contrition.”

The Vatican has not yet responded to the request, but its museums and archives have in the past lent out various manuscripts and works of art after similar requests from other countries.

Related Topics
Vatican Pope Francis President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Share this story
Previous article
South Sudan to change currency to improve economy
Next article
India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque
Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

LATEST STORIES

Inside Raila's talks with Central elders
Inside Raila's talks with Central elders

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

3 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

4 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

12 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

16 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From escaping marriage at 9 to being ‘serikali mashinani'

From escaping marriage at 9 to being ‘serikali mashinani'
Nanjinia Wamuswa 22 minutes ago
Palliative care through the eyes of a cancer patient

Palliative care through the eyes of a cancer patient

Rosa Agutu 22 minutes ago
Make it count: From balancing books to cracking jokes

Make it count: From balancing books to cracking jokes
Phares Mutembei 22 minutes ago
How to rise above your toxic co-workers

How to rise above your toxic co-workers
Bishop David Muriithi 1 hour ago

Read More

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

America

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

'Feeling great': Trump seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19

America

'Feeling great': Trump seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19

'Feeling great': Trump seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19

Trump ready to resume campaigns

America

Trump ready to resume campaigns

Trump ready to resume campaigns

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.