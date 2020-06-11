×
S.African panel orders ex-leader Zuma to testify in graft probe

By AFP | October 9th 2020 at 09:29:43 GMT +0300

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 15, 2019. Wikus de Wet/Pool via REUTERS, File.

A South African judicial panel on Friday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to testify next month over allegations of state corruption during his nine-year rule.

The subpoena came just weeks after the scandal-tainted former president hit out at the commission chairman, requesting that he recuse himself as the head of the panel was biased.

Zuma, who became president in 2009, was forced to resign in February 2018 over graft scandals centred around an Indian business family, the Guptas, who won lucrative contracts with state companies and were allegedly even able to choose cabinet ministers.

Chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the commission was set up in 2018 to hear testimony from ministers, ex-ministers, government officials and business executives on alleged corruption under Zuma's tenure.

So far at least 34 witnesses have directly and indirectly implicated Zuma, according to the commission's advocate Paul Pretorius.

Read More

"It is important for Mr Zuma to appear before the commission as most of the corruption alleged took place when he was the country's president," Pretorius said.

Zuma has repeatedly refused to testify to the commission, most recently last month when he claimed he was too ill.

He has also cited preparation for his upcoming corruption trial as a reason for why he could not attend the proceedings.

Zondo on Friday ordered the secretary of the commission to issue a summons requiring Zuma to appear before the court from November 16 to 20.

"I am giving him an opportunity to come here and clear his name," Zondo said, adding that failure to comply was tantamount to "a criminal offence" as the commission's statutory powers are equivalent to that of a high court.

Zuma's successor President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to tackle corruption in South Africa, which has been led by the ANC party since Nelson Mandela came to power in 1994 after the end of apartheid.

The commission is due to continue sitting until March 2021.

