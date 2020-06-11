×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

A year after Nobel, Abiy tries to beautify a divided Ethiopia

By AFP | October 8th 2020 at 04:40:00 GMT +0300

Nobel judges feted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's push for peace with Eritrea. [AFP]

For the past year, workers have been busy transforming a disused plot of land down the hill from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office into a park showcasing his political vision.

The 48-hectare Friendship Square is rich in symbolism promoting unity: A fountain syncs with the patriotic hit song "Ethiopia" and an elevated speaker's platform is flanked by 76 araucaria trees -- one for each ethnic group represented in the upper house of parliament.

Yet one year after Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize, there are mounting worries this unity message is ringing hollow.

Grisly inter-ethnic violence persists, especially in Abiy's home Oromia region.

Read More

Police and soldiers are increasingly resorting to lethal force against demonstrators.

And several opposition leaders have been locked up on terrorism charges, casting doubt on whether landmark elections expected next year will represent a true break with Ethiopia's authoritarian past.

Amid the turbulence, Abiy has paid careful attention to Friendship Square, often visiting the site late at night to take stock of progress, according to aides.

His press secretary Billene Seyoum told AFP the park and other beautification sites in Addis Ababa are "representations of how fast we can engage in projects, turn them around and deliver them for public utilisation".

That approach, though, echoes former Ethiopian leaders who rushed to put their stamp on the capital, shunting aside other voices, said Biruk Terrefe, a researcher at Oxford who has studied Abiy's development ambitions.

"The decision-making around these urban projects has been reminiscent of past administrations. Many of the city's urban planners were sidelined."

Unrest at home

Abiy was appointed prime minister in 2018 after years of anti-government protests and his 2019 Nobel win seemed to briefly revive the "Abiymania" of his first months in office.

But two weeks later, security woes began to resurface.

Jawar Mohammed, a former media mogul and one-time Abiy ally, accused the government of trying to orchestrate an attack against him.

The claim sparked anti-Abiy protests in Addis Ababa that descended into inter-ethnic violence and left scores dead throughout Oromia.

The incident highlighted divisions between Abiy, Ethiopia's first Oromo leader, and Oromo nationalists like Jawar who say the PM is a poor champion of their interests.

More recently, Oromo pop star Hachalu Hundessa was shot dead in June, sparking further unrest that claimed more than 160 lives in Oromia and Addis Ababa.

More than 9,000 people were rounded up in mass arrests, including opposition leaders like Jawar and Bekele Gerba.

Their supporters took to the streets to denounce their arrests, prompting security forces to take drastic action, with deaths reported in 13 locations in Oromia over a spate of just a few days in August, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

A stalled peace process

The Nobel primarily honoured Abiy's push for peace with neighbouring Eritrea, which had been a sworn enemy of Ethiopia's since a brutal border war broke out in 1998.

Abiy maintains warm public relations with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, but attempts to build on their rapprochement have been complicated by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated Ethiopian politics before Abiy and remains in command in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

Long hostile towards Isaias, TPLF leaders are now openly feuding with Abiy too, complaining his government has scapegoated them for all the country's problems.

The dispute reached a new low last month when Tigray went ahead with regional elections, ignoring a federal decision to postpone all voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tigrayan officials say they now view Abiy -- whose mandate would have expired this week had lawmakers not extended it because of the pandemic -- as an illegitimate leader.

Security still a priority

These divisions aside, Abiy continues to champion his "Medemer" (Amharic for synergy) philosophy spelt out in a 2019 book and sees beautification and development projects as an important way to do that.

In addition to Friendship Square, his government recently opened Entoto Park, a sprawling complex in the Addis Ababa hills complete with a spa, "glamping" tents, stables and a go-kart track, along with restaurants and jogging and cycling trails.

Foreign tourists are an obvious target for the projects in Addis Ababa, but officials say all Ethiopians stand to benefit, while pointing to additional projects planned outside the capital.

Billene, Abiy's press secretary, rejected claims from opposition politicians that the projects were a distraction from Ethiopia's political and security issues.

"No one said it's a priority over human security, over rule of law," she said. "These are things that are being done in parallel."

State media has lately taken to showing drone footage of the projects at the top of the evening news. 

Whether Ethiopians are on board is an open question. 

"It's hard to tell where the public stands on these projects," Biruk said. 

"I guess that's what elections are for. The voters decide."

Related Topics
Abiy Ahmed Ethiopia Peace
Share this story
Previous article
Bidco bets on technology in the production line
Next article
Benin feels 'heard' after France votes to return artefacts

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sudan govt, rebel groups sign landmark peace deal
Sudan govt, rebel groups sign landmark peace deal

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000
Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 6 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 16 hours ago

Read More

Benin feels 'heard' after France votes to return artefacts

Africa

Benin feels 'heard' after France votes to return artefacts

Benin feels 'heard' after France votes to return artefacts

African, UN envoys express 'deep concern' over Ivory Coast vote

Africa

African, UN envoys express 'deep concern' over Ivory Coast vote

African, UN envoys express 'deep concern' over Ivory Coast vote

After Sudan's peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

Africa

After Sudan's peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

After Sudan's peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.