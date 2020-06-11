×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China's experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe: study

By Reuters | October 7th 2020 at 08:08:01 GMT +0300

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

A Chinese experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences was shown to be safe in an early-stage clinical trial, researchers said.

In a Phase 1 trial of 191 healthy participants aged between 18 and 59, vaccination with the group's experimental shot showed no severe adverse reactions, its researchers said on Tuesday in a paper here posted on medRxiv preprint server ahead of peer review.

The most common adverse reactions reported by the trial participants were mild pain, slight fatigue and redness, itching and swelling at the injection site.

The candidate also induced an immune response.

“All the data obtained in this trial support the safety and immunogenicity of this inactivated vaccine and are encouraging with regard to further studies of its efficacy in the future,” the paper said.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

China has inoculated hundreds of thousands of essential workers and other groups considered at high risk with other vaccines, even as clinical trials had not been fully completed, raising safety concerns among experts.

China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials.

Related Topics
Coronavirus vaccine Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic China Covid-19 vaccine
Share this story
Previous article
State yet to close Teso South sand gully as locals differ
Next article
Protesters and vigilantes scuffle in Kyrgyz capital as political crisis festers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magoha unveils crash plan to salvage lost school time
Magoha unveils crash plan to salvage lost school time

LATEST STORIES

Take back your money, bank tells Kobia as case trashed
Take back your money, bank tells Kobia as case trashed

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

22 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

8 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unusual ways to raise capital

Unusual ways to raise capital
Hustle Team 57 minutes ago
Why rural areas miss out on economic development

Why rural areas miss out on economic development
XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 22 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 1 day ago

Read More

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

World

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

Hundreds of thousands of people shackled for mental health issues globally, Human Rights Watch says

World

Hundreds of thousands of people shackled for mental health issues globally, Human Rights Watch says

Hundreds of thousands of people shackled for mental health issues globally, Human Rights Watch says

Top Israeli rabbis, and U.S. envoy, pray for Trump recovery

World

Top Israeli rabbis, and U.S. envoy, pray for Trump recovery

Top Israeli rabbis, and U.S. envoy, pray for Trump recovery

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.