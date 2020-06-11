×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Johnson says he doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

By Reuters | October 4th 2020 at 12:59:56 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live with such an outcome.

The transition period ends on Dec. 31 and intensive negotiations are ongoing between London and Brussels. Johnson said a deal was there to be done but there were still difficult issues that needed to be fixed.

Asked during a BBC television interview whether he was worried about the potential impact of a no-deal situation in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Johnson said: “I don’t want the Australian WTO-type outcome particularly, but we can more than live with it.”

Read More

Related Topics
Covid-19 pandemic Brexit transition Boris Johnson British Prime Minister
Share this story
Previous article
Poor terms spell doom for teachers in private schools
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts
Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts

LATEST STORIES

Brigid Kosgei retains her London Marathon title
Brigid Kosgei retains her London Marathon title

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What is your child doing on the Internet?

What is your child doing on the Internet?
Lolita Bunde 1 hour ago
Depression is real and men need to reach out for help

Depression is real and men need to reach out for help
Ainea Ojiambo 1 hour ago
Redefining beauty: I learnt to love the new me

Redefining beauty: I learnt to love the new me
Vivianne Wandera 3 hours ago
The loan you should never take

The loan you should never take
Gardy Chacha 3 hours ago

Read More

Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill with Covid-19

Europe

Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill with Covid-19

Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill with Covid-19

France reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections

Europe

France reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections

France reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

Europe

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.