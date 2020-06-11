×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill with Covid-19

By Reuters | October 4th 2020 at 08:57:54 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint media conference with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not pictured) in Dubrovnik, Croatia, October 2, 2020. Darko Bandic/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan on Sunday but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said on Saturday, after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Initially, Pompeo planned to visit all three countries between Oct. 4 and Oct 8. He is still set to leave for Tokyo on Sunday but will be returning to Washington on Oct. 6 after consultations with his Japanese counterparts and attending a wider meeting with foreign ministers of India and Australia.

Trump announced his illness in the early hours of Friday and was flown from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington. In a video from the hospital on Saturday, he said he felt ‘much better’ but the next few days will be ‘the real test’ of his treatment for COVID-19.

Read More

In a speech delivered virtually earlier to the Florida Family Policy Council, Pompeo said he was in good health but that he cancelled his in-person appearance at the event “out of an abundance of caution.” He said he still planned to go to Asia.

 “You should know that I’m feeling fine, I’m doing great. I’ve been tested twice in two days. I’m as healthy as I’ve been. And I intend still – I have a trip that I’m planning to take to Asia tomorrow,” he said.

In a statement, the State Department said Pompeo was expected to travel to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule the visits in his original itinerary.

Pompeo’s visit to East Asia, his first to the region in over a year, comes at a time when U.S. ties with Beijing are at their worst in decades. Apart from Trump, the coronavirus has infected his wife Melania and several Republican senators, as well as millions of other Americans.

Related Topics
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Covid-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
MPs set to write report on Kenya Airways future
Next article
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his Covid fight after mixed messages from White House

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Clothes mountains build up as recycling breaks down
Clothes mountains build up as recycling breaks down

LATEST STORIES

Ruto's big political gamble
Ruto's big political gamble

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Redefining beauty: I learnt to love the new me

Redefining beauty: I learnt to love the new me
Vivianne Wandera 29 minutes ago
The loan you should never take

The loan you should never take
Gardy Chacha 29 minutes ago
Men who cannot say ‘I love you dad'

Men who cannot say ‘I love you dad'
Brian Guserwa 29 minutes ago
Man revels in job of retrieving the dead from rivers

Man revels in job of retrieving the dead from rivers
Simon Oyeng’ 2 hours ago

Read More

France reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections

Europe

France reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections

France reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus infections

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

Europe

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

UK lawmaker suspended for taking train after positive Covid-19 test

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

Europe

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.