×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Democrat Biden, wife test negative for Covid-19, doctor says

By Reuters | October 3rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (pictured) and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus, their doctor said in a statement on Friday.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

Biden was scheduled to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday, and the campaign was telling people to carry on with planning for a day that included several campaign events, one person who asked not to be named said.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden said on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

President Donald Trump, who faces Biden in the November presidential election, is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus, administration officials said on Friday, as the White House and election campaign scrambled to adjust to the bombshell development.

Related Topics
COVID-19 Donald Trump Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
JamboPay eyes listing on NSE
Next article
Magufuli rival banned from campaign 26 days to polls

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hope as bars and the beat stagger back
Hope as bars and the beat stagger back

LATEST STORIES

You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics
You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court
Kennedy Gachuhi 57 minutes ago
Near death experience made me reprioritise my life

Near death experience made me reprioritise my life
Caroline Njoroge 57 minutes ago
Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies
Fred Kibor 15 hours ago
Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts

Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts
Rodgers Eshitemi 21 hours ago

Read More

Older, overweight and male: Trump's COVID risk factors make him vulnerable

America

Older, overweight and male: Trump's COVID risk factors make him vulnerable

Older, overweight and male: Trump's COVID risk factors make him vulnerable

Trumps eight months of denial: “It’s going to disappear… I’ll be right”

America

Trumps eight months of denial: “It’s going to disappear… I’ll be right”

Trumps eight months of denial: “It’s going to disappear… I’ll be right”

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

America

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.