Trumps eight months of denial: “It’s going to disappear… I’ll be right”

By Judah Ben-Hur and Reuters | October 2nd 2020 at 11:17:59 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

In stark contrast with his past comments over the last six months, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Americans to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus and acknowledged the outbreak would probably get worse before it gets better.

He had previously said he would not wear a mask and had mocked Democratic candidate Joe Biden for doing so. 
Trump has long been criticized for playing down the impact of the  Coronavirus and for not promoting the use of masks. Here is a timeline of what he has said before.

Jan 22 to CNBC: We have it totally under control

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Jan 24 tweet: 
“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

26 February: ‘It’s going to vanish”
In late February, with about 60 recorded cases, Trump told a White House press briefing: “When you have 15 people … within a couple of days it’s going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

Feb 23 to reporters: We have it under control

 “We’re very much involved. We’re very — very cognizant of everything going on. We have it very much under control in this country.”

Feb 27 at the White House

“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

March 10 after meeting Republican senators

“This was unexpected. … And it hit the world. And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

March 13 to reporters

 “Yeah, no, I don’t take responsibility at all, because we were given a - a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time.”

March 15 at a White House briefing

“This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something that we have tremendous control over.”

March 18 tweet

“I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China - against the wishes of almost all.”

April 3 at a White House briefing 

“With the masks, it’s going to be really a voluntary thing. You can do it; you don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that’s OK ... As I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens ... I don’t see it for myself, I just don’t.”

May 11 at a press briefing from the Rose Garden at the White House: Trump declared that his administration is winning the fight. “We have met the moment and we have prevailed. Americans do whatever it takes to find solutions, pioneer breakthroughs, and harness the energies we need to achieve a total victory.”
The country recorded 840 deaths from the virus. 

May 21 on a Ford plant visit

“I wore one (a mask) in the back area. I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said.

July 12 before publicly donning a mask for the first time

“When you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.”

July 19 on Fox News: I’ll be right eventually

Fox news played back Trump some of his many claims that the virus would vanish. Trump hit back, “I’ll be right eventually. It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.”

Tuesday September 29 at a White House briefing 

“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they’ll have an effect and we need everything we can get... I will use it, gladly ... Anything that potentially can help ... is a good thing.”

Trump tested Positive together with his wife on October 2 a couple of days after his close aide and confidante Hope Hicks also tested positive.

President Donald Trump Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic United States coronavirus
Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

10-year wait: Court frees 14 suspects of Endarasha dorm fire
10-year wait: Court frees 14 suspects of Endarasha dorm fire

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies
Fred Kibor 3 hours ago
Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts

Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts
Rodgers Eshitemi 9 hours ago
Clout-chasing is an all-time high in Kenya

Clout-chasing is an all-time high in Kenya
Alfayo Onyango 12 hours ago
Penning hits: Song writers and artistes tell of their experience

Penning hits: Song writers and artistes tell of their experience

Alfayo Onyango 12 hours ago

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

America

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

America

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

Trump deflects debate question about whether he condemns white supremacists

America

Trump deflects debate question about whether he condemns white supremacists

Trump deflects debate question about whether he condemns white supremacists

