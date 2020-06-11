×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

International flights land in South Africa as borders reopen

By AFP | October 1st 2020 at 04:03:23 GMT +0300

Planes at O.R. Tambo international airport in October 2019. [File, Standard]

A first batch of regional and international flights landed in South Africa early on Thursday, as borders reopened after a more than six-month shutdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

German carrier Lufthansa was the first European airline to resume operations into the country, with a flight from Frankfurt landing at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo international airport at 8.30 a.m. (0630 GMT).

Planes also flew in from Kenya, Zambia and neighbouring Zimbabwe.

"Lufthansa is delighted to be at the forefront of the resumption of commercial travel into South Africa and proud to reconnect South Africa to Germany... on the day the travel ban is lifted," the airline's southern and East Africa manager, Andre Schulz, said in a statement.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

"We look forward to bringing visitors back to South Africa and helping to boost the very important tourism sector."

Africa's most industrialised economy sealed its borders at the start of a strict anti-coronavirus lockdown on March 27.

Restrictions on movement and business have been gradually eased since May, but international borders stayed shut to avoid importing the virus from abroad.

The travel ban dealt a heavy blow to the tourist industry, which usually employs around 1.5 million people and contributes over 8.5 percent GDP, according to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

The group estimated in July that each day the industry was restrained represented a loss of 748 million rand ($45 million) in tourist expenditure.

More than 600,000 direct jobs have been axed as a result.

TBCSA welcomed what it said was the timely resumption of international travel, hoping this would trigger a "resuscitation" for the tourism sector during the peak December season.

But tourists from around 50 nations with high infection rates remain banned for the time being, including major sources of foreign visitors such as Britain, Russia and the US.

Those travel restrictions will be reviewed every two weeks.

All other visitors will meanwhile be required to present a negative coronavirus test taken less than 72 hours prior to departure.

They will be screened upon arrival and asked to install a coronavirus tracing app on their mobile phone.

Travellers from all African countries are being admitted for now.

Infections and deaths south of the Sahara have remained low compared to the rest of the world.

South Africa has been relatively hard-hit, with 674,339 infections and 16,734 deaths recorded to date -- just under half the total number of cases detected on the continent.

Related Topics
South Africa Coronavirus Borders Opened Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Seven more patients die as country records 184 new Covid-19 cases
Next article
Former Nyali MP Awiti Bolo charged with issuing bad cheque

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hells Gate National Park welcomes more visitors
Hells Gate National Park welcomes more visitors

LATEST STORIES

Seven more patients die as country records 184 new Covid-19 cases
Seven more patients die as country records 184 new Covid-19 cases

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

Phillip Mwakio 7 hours ago
A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

George Njunge 7 hours ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 1 day ago

Read More

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

America

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

Debate planners vow less chaos at next Trump-Biden face-off

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

America

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China

Trump deflects debate question about whether he condemns white supremacists

America

Trump deflects debate question about whether he condemns white supremacists

Trump deflects debate question about whether he condemns white supremacists

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.