×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests

By Reuters | September 29th 2020 at 02:23:41 GMT +0300

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest after the death of a rape victim inside the premises of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman from the lowest rung of India’s caste system died in hospital on Tuesday weeks after authorities said she was raped by a group of men, triggering protests and opposition criticism over what it said was a failure to protect women.

Her case was the latest in a string of gruesome crimes against women in India that have given it the dismal reputation of being one of the worst places in the world to be female.

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on an average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data released in January.

“There is next to no protection for women. Criminals are openly committing crimes,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader of the opposition Congress party, said on Twitter.

The 19-year-old victim, belonging to the Dalit community, was attacked and raped Sept. 14 at a field near her home in Hathras district, 100 km (62-mile) from Delhi, authorities said.

Police have arrested four men in connection with the crime.

On Monday, the woman was brought from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh state to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment, authorities said.

About 300 protesters from the Bhim Army, a party championing the rights of Dalits, entered the hospital premises and shouted slogans near the mortuary where the woman’s body was kept.

“We will take the matter to fast-track court for the faster investigation and collection of evidence,” district authorities in Hathras said in a statement.

The woman’s home state of Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, ranks as the most unsafe state for women in the country.

Last December, a 23-year-old Dalit woman was set ablaze by a gang of men as she made her way to a court in Uttar Pradesh to press rape charges.

Related Topics
Rape Human rights India Rape in India
Share this story
Previous article
Nakuru-based matatu saccos withdraw vehicles from the roads
Next article
Trabzon half marathon champion attacked by hippos in Nyahururu

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar

LATEST STORIES

Saleh Wanjala, Bungoma's ‘James Bond’ dies
Saleh Wanjala, Bungoma's ‘James Bond’ dies

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s most savvy investors

Kenya’s most savvy investors
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse

My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse
Wainaina Wambu 7 hours ago
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 9 hours ago
Most wanted man Surur fights extradition

Most wanted man Surur fights extradition
Kamau Muthoni 16 hours ago

Read More

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

World

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

If world handles climate like COVID-19, U.N. chief says: 'I fear the worst'

Australia plans disposal of hundreds of stranded whale carcasses

World

Australia plans disposal of hundreds of stranded whale carcasses

Australia plans disposal of hundreds of stranded whale carcasses

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

World

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.