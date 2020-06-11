×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Villagers re-elect mayor despite his Covid-19 death

By AFP | September 29th 2020 at 09:12:48 GMT +0300

An obituary photo of former mayor Ion Aliman taped to the walls of the city hall in Deveselu, southern Romania, on Monday. [Courtesy]

A mayor in southern Romanian grabbed a landslide election victory -- despite dying of coronavirus days earlier, local reports said on Monday.

Ion Aliman clocked up 1,057 of 1,600 votes cast in Deveselu municipality even though he died on September 17, reports said.

The ballots had already been printed at the time of Aliman's death and his name could not be removed, according to local officials.

After the polls closed, local supporters flocked to his grave to "celebrate the victory".

Covid 19 Time Series

 

"We went to congratulate him," a Deveselu resident commented under a photo posted on Facebook that showed dozens of people with candles at the local cemetery.

A re-run of the election is now expected.

Deveselu previously hit the headlines in 2018 when a local farmer was ordered to move his flock of sheep because they kept triggering the alarm at a US military facility.

Related Topics
Ion Aliman Deveselu municipality Romania Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million
Next article
Thailand's 'rule breaker' school uniforms challenge tradition

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'One person dies of Covid-19 every 16 seconds'
'One person dies of Covid-19 every 16 seconds'

LATEST STORIES

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s most savvy investors

Kenya’s most savvy investors
Dominic Omondi 54 minutes ago
My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse

My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse
Wainaina Wambu 54 minutes ago
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 2 hours ago
Most wanted man Surur fights extradition

Most wanted man Surur fights extradition
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago

Read More

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

Europe

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

UK eyes tougher Covid-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

Europe

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Europe

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Putin calls for reset in cyber ties with U.S., no election meddling: Kremlin

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.