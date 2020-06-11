×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'Music is not a crime': U.N. experts urge Nigeria to lift singer's death sentence

By Reuters | September 28th 2020 at 03:36:27 GMT +0300

A replica hangman's noose is seen during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.N. rights experts asked Nigeria on Monday to release a 22-year-old singer who was condemned to death over an allegedly blasphemous song, and said the sentence broke international law.

Yahaya Aminu Sharif was sentenced last month by a sharia court in Kano, the commercial hub of Nigeria’s mostly Muslim North after he performed the song and shared it on WhatsApp.

“Music is not a crime,” read a joint statement from the group of U.N. rapporteurs.

“Application of the death penalty for artistic expression or for sharing a song on the internet is a flagrant violation of international human rights law, as well as of Nigeria’s constitution,” said Karima Bennoune, special rapporteur on cultural rights.

The rights experts said Nigeria should overturn the death sentence and guarantee the singer’s safety while he launched an appeal. Protesters enraged by the song burned down Sharif’s family home on March 4.

A spokesman for the Kano state judiciary which runs sharia courts alongside the civil courts said the decision was taken with legal backing, adding that he was unaware of the appeal.

“If we are requested to release him, it has to be through legal procedure,” said spokesman Baba Jibo Ibrahim.

Kano’s justice system has been in the spotlight since a sharia court also sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in prison last month after he was accused of making blasphemous statements during an argument.

The head of Poland’s Auschwitz Memorial has written to Nigeria’s president asking him to pardon the boy, Omar Farouq, and offering to serve part of the jail term himself.

Kano’s sharia courts are active, but death sentences for blasphemy are unusual and the most recent, handed down in 2015 to nine followers of the Tijani Muslim sect, have yet to be carried out.

Related Topics
Nigeria Blasphemy Human rights United Nations
Share this story
Previous article
Matatu operators demonstrate in Nakuru town demanding old terminus back
Next article
Covid-19: Uhuru wants everything done questioned

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Empty UN summit for world in crisis
Empty UN summit for world in crisis

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru party out of cash crunch
Uhuru party out of cash crunch

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Who’s the daddy? All you need to know about paternity testing

Who’s the daddy? All you need to know about paternity testing
Nancy Nzalambi 6 hours ago
How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 7 hours ago
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
Dr Mercy Korir and Mercy Kahenda 7 hours ago
When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow

When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow
Yvonne Kawira 7 hours ago

Read More

Exiles return to rebuild post-Bashir Sudan

Africa

Exiles return to rebuild post-Bashir Sudan

Exiles return to rebuild post-Bashir Sudan

South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of resources

Africa

South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of resources

South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of resources

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

Africa

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.